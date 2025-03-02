How to make a Pikachu Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds

Your Palico is always by your side when you’re out and about in Monster Hunter Wilds—so why not give it a familiar face?

Recommended Videos

Much like the previous titles in the franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds offers a remarkably detailed character creator for the Hunter and Palico. The best time to edit your characters’ look is right at the start, as you can’t tweak all the settings without getting Character and Palico Edit Vouchers.

That said, if you want to transform your Palico to look like Pikachu in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s what you need to do.

Pikachu Palico design code in Monster Hunter Wilds

Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Input and download the design code 3V54S9LG3YC8 to make a Pikachu Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds. Doing so will save you around 10 minutes of getting all the details right.

Here are all the steps you must follow to download the Pikachu Palico:

Open up your Palico’s character creator. Navigate to the third and final tab (E on PC). Hit Download Design and paste the code. Now, select Change Appearance and save the design if you wish to use it for a new game.

All the Pikachu Palico design settings in Monster Hunter Wilds

This design features better anime-like eyes for your Pikachu Palico. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also create a Pikachu Palico from scratch by diving into your character’s finer details:

Tap on the Detailed Settings (second option) in the Design section of the Palico character creator. Use the following design settings:

Design Setting What to set Pattern – Fur Pattern: Type 1

– Pattern Base and Accent Color (1-3): Bright yellow (Saturation and Brightness at 100)

– Long-haired: On Ears – Ear Shape Blending: Third option

– Ear Size: 7

– Ear Fur Type: Type 1

Eyes – Eye Shape Blending: Sixth option

– Pupil Size: 5

– Iris Color: Black

Cheek Fullness 20 (Maximum) Marking 1 – Marking 1 Type: Type 1

– Marking 1 Color: Bright red (Hue 0, Saturation and Brightness at 100)

– Position and Size: Adjust the graphs so the marking is precisely on one of the cheeks

– Symmetry: On

Aside from the yellow color, the puffy cheeks, red markings, and big black anime eyes are the essential features to make your Palico resemble Pikachu. With the Symmetry enabled for your Marking 1, you won’t need to calibrate the second marking.

Additionally, I strongly recommend turning on Felyne Language from the get-go unless you want to hear your companion constantly chat to you in human voice lines instead of cat-like noises.

How to get Character and Palico Edit Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds

To re-edit your existing characters in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need Edit Vouchers. Fortunately, the devs offer one free Character and Palico Edit Voucher when you add their free DLCs to your library. Once you’ve exhausted your free edits, you must pay to redesign your characters:

$6.99 for 3xCharacter Edit Voucher

$6.99 for 3xPalico Edit Voucher

$9.99 for 3xCharacter & Palico Edit Voucher

The Edit Vouchers are only available in sets of three, so you can’t purchase them individually.

You can also change the appearance of your characters by stepping into your tent; however, it only lets you tweak your hairstyle, eye color, and a few minor features.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy