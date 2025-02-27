Forgot password
An image from Monster Hunter Rivals of a character fighting against three large beasts.
Image via Capcom
Category:
Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Wilds full crafting list: All recipes

Low Rank or High Rank, the fight is on!
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:03 am

Crafting in Monster Hunter Wilds allows hunters to create new items out of the various materials and resources they find around the world.

By collecting a series of items, you can create anything from better potions to items that allow you to capture monsters instead of killing them. Crafting is also an essential part when playing with a ranged weapon in-game, since you need to create different types of Ammo to make the most of your abilities.

All Crafting Recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds

the crafting list menu inside your crafting tent
Craft away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the list of items you can craft, go into your Tent and select the Crafting List option in the Item Menu. This will display all your current craftable items in Monster Hunter Wilds. You might need to craft some items first to make others, while some items need to be either gathered or bought before you can combine them with other items.

You can find the full list of items that can be crafted in order below:

NumberCraftable ItemItem 1Item 2RarityCan it Auto-Craft?
001PotionHerbN/ARarity 1Yes
002Mega PotionHerbHoneyRarity 2Yes
003First-aid Med+First-aid MedHoneyRarity 2Yes
004AntidoteAntidote HerbRarity 1Yes
005Herbal MedicineAntidoteBlue MushroomRarity 2Yes
006DeodorantSmokenutBitterbug BrothRarity 2Yes
007CleanserFire HerbGodbug EssenceRarity 2Yes
008Max PotionCatalystMandragoraRarity 3Yes
009CatalystBitterbug BrothHoneyRarity 2Yes
010ImmunizerBitterbug BrothMandragoraRarity 3Yes
011Ancient PotionImmunizerNourishing ExtractRarity 5No
012LifepowederGodbug EssenceBlue MushroomRarity 4Yes
013Dust of LifeGodbug EssenceGloamgrass BudRarity 6Yes
014Herbal PowederGodbug EssenceHerbal MedicineRarity 4Yes
015Energy DrinkNirtoshroomHoneyRarity 2Yes
016Cool DrinkChillshroomRarity 1Yes
017Hot DrinkHot PepperRarity 1Yes
018Dash JuiceCatalystDash ExtractRarity 4No
019DemondrugCatalystMight SeedRarity 4Yes
020Mega DemondrugNourishing ExtractDemondrugRarity 5No
021Demon PoderGodbug EssenceMight SeedRarity 4Yes
022Might PillImmunizerMight SeedRarity 4Yes
023ArmorskinCatalystAdamant SeedRarity 4Yes
024Mega ArmorskinNourishing ExtractArmorskinRarity 5No
025Hardshell PowderGodbug EssenceAdament SeedRarity 4Yes
026Adament PillImmunizerAdamant SeedRarity 4Yes
027FarcasterSmokenutExciteshroomRarity 3Yes
028GunpowderFirb HerbNitroshroomRarity 2Yes
029Barrel BombFire HerbSmall BarrelRarity 2Yes
030Large Barrel BombGunpowderLarge BarrelRarity 3No
031Mega Barrel BombDevil’s BlightLarge Barrel BombRarity 4Yes
032Mega Barrel BombGunpowderfish ScaleLarge Barrel BombRarity 4Yes
033Smoke BombSmokenutIvyRarity 2Yes
034Poison Smoke BombSmokenutToadstoolRarity 2Yes
035Flash PodFlashbug ProsperRarity 2Yes
036Dung PodRolled-up DungRarity 2Yes
037Dung PodDungRarity 2Yes
038Large Dung PodDung PodNitroshroomRarity 3Yes
039Luring PodExciteshroomBitterbug BrothRarity 3Yes
040Poisoned MeatRaw MeatToadstoolRarity 2Yes
041Tinged MeatRaw MeatPrashroomRarity 2Yes
042Drugged MeatRaw MeatSleep HerbRarity 2Yes
043NetIvySpider WebRarity 2Yes
044Pitfall TrapTrap ToolNetRarity 3No
045Shock TrapTrap ToolThunderbug CapacitorRarity 3Yes
046Tranq BombSleep HerbParashroomRarity 3Yes
047Tranq BladeTranq BombNormal AmmoRarity 3No
048Tranq BladeTranq BombThrowing KnifeRarity 3No
049Sticky AmmoBlastnutRarity 1Yes
050Sticky AmmoNormal AmmoBomb Arowana ScaleRarity 1Yes
051Cluster BombBomberryRarity 2Yes
052Slicing AmmoSlashberryRarity 2Yes
053Slicing AmmoNormal AmmoBurst Arowana ScaleRarity 2Yes
054Flaming AmmoNormal AmmoFire HerbRarity 2Yes
055Water AmmoNormal AmmoFlowfernRarity 2Yes
056Thunder AmmoNormal AmmoThunderbug CapacitorRarity 2Yes
057Freeze AmmoNormal AmmoSnow HerbRarity 2Yes
058Dragon AmmoNormal AmmoDragonfell BerryRarity 3Yes
059Poison AmmoNormal AmmoToadstoolRarity 2Yes
060Paralysis AmmoNormal AmmoParashroomRarity 2Yes
061Sleep AmmoNormal AmmoSleep HerbRarity 2Yes
062Exhaust AmmoNormal AmmoExciteshroomRarity 2Yes
063Recover AmmoNormal AmmoBlue MushroomRarity 2Yes
064Demon AmmoNormal AmmoMight SeedRarity 4Yes
065Armor AmmoNormal AmmoAdamant SeedRarity 4Yes
066Wyvern AmmoDragonstrike NutRarity 3Yes
