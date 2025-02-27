Monster Hunter Wilds full crafting list: All recipes

Crafting in Monster Hunter Wilds allows hunters to create new items out of the various materials and resources they find around the world.

By collecting a series of items, you can create anything from better potions to items that allow you to capture monsters instead of killing them. Crafting is also an essential part when playing with a ranged weapon in-game, since you need to create different types of Ammo to make the most of your abilities.

All Crafting Recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds

To find the list of items you can craft, go into your Tent and select the Crafting List option in the Item Menu. This will display all your current craftable items in Monster Hunter Wilds. You might need to craft some items first to make others, while some items need to be either gathered or bought before you can combine them with other items.

You can find the full list of items that can be crafted in order below:

Number Craftable Item Item 1 Item 2 Rarity Can it Auto-Craft? 001 Potion Herb N/A Rarity 1 Yes 002 Mega Potion Herb Honey Rarity 2 Yes 003 First-aid Med+ First-aid Med Honey Rarity 2 Yes 004 Antidote Antidote Herb – Rarity 1 Yes 005 Herbal Medicine Antidote Blue Mushroom Rarity 2 Yes 006 Deodorant Smokenut Bitterbug Broth Rarity 2 Yes 007 Cleanser Fire Herb Godbug Essence Rarity 2 Yes 008 Max Potion Catalyst Mandragora Rarity 3 Yes 009 Catalyst Bitterbug Broth Honey Rarity 2 Yes 010 Immunizer Bitterbug Broth Mandragora Rarity 3 Yes 011 Ancient Potion Immunizer Nourishing Extract Rarity 5 No 012 Lifepoweder Godbug Essence Blue Mushroom Rarity 4 Yes 013 Dust of Life Godbug Essence Gloamgrass Bud Rarity 6 Yes 014 Herbal Poweder Godbug Essence Herbal Medicine Rarity 4 Yes 015 Energy Drink Nirtoshroom Honey Rarity 2 Yes 016 Cool Drink Chillshroom – Rarity 1 Yes 017 Hot Drink Hot Pepper – Rarity 1 Yes 018 Dash Juice Catalyst Dash Extract Rarity 4 No 019 Demondrug Catalyst Might Seed Rarity 4 Yes 020 Mega Demondrug Nourishing Extract Demondrug Rarity 5 No 021 Demon Poder Godbug Essence Might Seed Rarity 4 Yes 022 Might Pill Immunizer Might Seed Rarity 4 Yes 023 Armorskin Catalyst Adamant Seed Rarity 4 Yes 024 Mega Armorskin Nourishing Extract Armorskin Rarity 5 No 025 Hardshell Powder Godbug Essence Adament Seed Rarity 4 Yes 026 Adament Pill Immunizer Adamant Seed Rarity 4 Yes 027 Farcaster Smokenut Exciteshroom Rarity 3 Yes 028 Gunpowder Firb Herb Nitroshroom Rarity 2 Yes 029 Barrel Bomb Fire Herb Small Barrel Rarity 2 Yes 030 Large Barrel Bomb Gunpowder Large Barrel Rarity 3 No 031 Mega Barrel Bomb Devil’s Blight Large Barrel Bomb Rarity 4 Yes 032 Mega Barrel Bomb Gunpowderfish Scale Large Barrel Bomb Rarity 4 Yes 033 Smoke Bomb Smokenut Ivy Rarity 2 Yes 034 Poison Smoke Bomb Smokenut Toadstool Rarity 2 Yes 035 Flash Pod Flashbug Prosper – Rarity 2 Yes 036 Dung Pod Rolled-up Dung – Rarity 2 Yes 037 Dung Pod Dung – Rarity 2 Yes 038 Large Dung Pod Dung Pod Nitroshroom Rarity 3 Yes 039 Luring Pod Exciteshroom Bitterbug Broth Rarity 3 Yes 040 Poisoned Meat Raw Meat Toadstool Rarity 2 Yes 041 Tinged Meat Raw Meat Prashroom Rarity 2 Yes 042 Drugged Meat Raw Meat Sleep Herb Rarity 2 Yes 043 Net Ivy Spider Web Rarity 2 Yes 044 Pitfall Trap Trap Tool Net Rarity 3 No 045 Shock Trap Trap Tool Thunderbug Capacitor Rarity 3 Yes 046 Tranq Bomb Sleep Herb Parashroom Rarity 3 Yes 047 Tranq Blade Tranq Bomb Normal Ammo Rarity 3 No 048 Tranq Blade Tranq Bomb Throwing Knife Rarity 3 No 049 Sticky Ammo Blastnut – Rarity 1 Yes 050 Sticky Ammo Normal Ammo Bomb Arowana Scale Rarity 1 Yes 051 Cluster Bomb Bomberry – Rarity 2 Yes 052 Slicing Ammo Slashberry – Rarity 2 Yes 053 Slicing Ammo Normal Ammo Burst Arowana Scale Rarity 2 Yes 054 Flaming Ammo Normal Ammo Fire Herb Rarity 2 Yes 055 Water Ammo Normal Ammo Flowfern Rarity 2 Yes 056 Thunder Ammo Normal Ammo Thunderbug Capacitor Rarity 2 Yes 057 Freeze Ammo Normal Ammo Snow Herb Rarity 2 Yes 058 Dragon Ammo Normal Ammo Dragonfell Berry Rarity 3 Yes 059 Poison Ammo Normal Ammo Toadstool Rarity 2 Yes 060 Paralysis Ammo Normal Ammo Parashroom Rarity 2 Yes 061 Sleep Ammo Normal Ammo Sleep Herb Rarity 2 Yes 062 Exhaust Ammo Normal Ammo Exciteshroom Rarity 2 Yes 063 Recover Ammo Normal Ammo Blue Mushroom Rarity 2 Yes 064 Demon Ammo Normal Ammo Might Seed Rarity 4 Yes 065 Armor Ammo Normal Ammo Adamant Seed Rarity 4 Yes 066 Wyvern Ammo Dragonstrike Nut – Rarity 3 Yes

