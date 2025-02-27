Monster Hunter Wilds full crafting list: All recipes

Crafting in Monster Hunter Wilds allows hunters to create new items out of the various materials and resources they find around the world.
By collecting a series of items, you can create anything from better potions to items that allow you to capture monsters instead of killing them. Crafting is also an essential part when playing with a ranged weapon in-game, since you need to create different types of Ammo to make the most of your abilities.
All Crafting Recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds
To find the list of items you can craft, go into your Tent and select the Crafting List option in the Item Menu. This will display all your current craftable items in Monster Hunter Wilds. You might need to craft some items first to make others, while some items need to be either gathered or bought before you can combine them with other items.
You can find the full list of items that can be crafted in order below:
|Number
|Craftable Item
|Item 1
|Item 2
|Rarity
|Can it Auto-Craft?
|001
|Potion
|Herb
|N/A
|Rarity 1
|Yes
|002
|Mega Potion
|Herb
|Honey
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|003
|First-aid Med+
|First-aid Med
|Honey
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|004
|Antidote
|Antidote Herb
|–
|Rarity 1
|Yes
|005
|Herbal Medicine
|Antidote
|Blue Mushroom
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|006
|Deodorant
|Smokenut
|Bitterbug Broth
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|007
|Cleanser
|Fire Herb
|Godbug Essence
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|008
|Max Potion
|Catalyst
|Mandragora
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|009
|Catalyst
|Bitterbug Broth
|Honey
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|010
|Immunizer
|Bitterbug Broth
|Mandragora
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|011
|Ancient Potion
|Immunizer
|Nourishing Extract
|Rarity 5
|No
|012
|Lifepoweder
|Godbug Essence
|Blue Mushroom
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|013
|Dust of Life
|Godbug Essence
|Gloamgrass Bud
|Rarity 6
|Yes
|014
|Herbal Poweder
|Godbug Essence
|Herbal Medicine
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|015
|Energy Drink
|Nirtoshroom
|Honey
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|016
|Cool Drink
|Chillshroom
|–
|Rarity 1
|Yes
|017
|Hot Drink
|Hot Pepper
|–
|Rarity 1
|Yes
|018
|Dash Juice
|Catalyst
|Dash Extract
|Rarity 4
|No
|019
|Demondrug
|Catalyst
|Might Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|020
|Mega Demondrug
|Nourishing Extract
|Demondrug
|Rarity 5
|No
|021
|Demon Poder
|Godbug Essence
|Might Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|022
|Might Pill
|Immunizer
|Might Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|023
|Armorskin
|Catalyst
|Adamant Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|024
|Mega Armorskin
|Nourishing Extract
|Armorskin
|Rarity 5
|No
|025
|Hardshell Powder
|Godbug Essence
|Adament Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|026
|Adament Pill
|Immunizer
|Adamant Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|027
|Farcaster
|Smokenut
|Exciteshroom
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|028
|Gunpowder
|Firb Herb
|Nitroshroom
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|029
|Barrel Bomb
|Fire Herb
|Small Barrel
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|030
|Large Barrel Bomb
|Gunpowder
|Large Barrel
|Rarity 3
|No
|031
|Mega Barrel Bomb
|Devil’s Blight
|Large Barrel Bomb
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|032
|Mega Barrel Bomb
|Gunpowderfish Scale
|Large Barrel Bomb
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|033
|Smoke Bomb
|Smokenut
|Ivy
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|034
|Poison Smoke Bomb
|Smokenut
|Toadstool
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|035
|Flash Pod
|Flashbug Prosper
|–
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|036
|Dung Pod
|Rolled-up Dung
|–
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|037
|Dung Pod
|Dung
|–
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|038
|Large Dung Pod
|Dung Pod
|Nitroshroom
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|039
|Luring Pod
|Exciteshroom
|Bitterbug Broth
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|040
|Poisoned Meat
|Raw Meat
|Toadstool
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|041
|Tinged Meat
|Raw Meat
|Prashroom
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|042
|Drugged Meat
|Raw Meat
|Sleep Herb
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|043
|Net
|Ivy
|Spider Web
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|044
|Pitfall Trap
|Trap Tool
|Net
|Rarity 3
|No
|045
|Shock Trap
|Trap Tool
|Thunderbug Capacitor
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|046
|Tranq Bomb
|Sleep Herb
|Parashroom
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|047
|Tranq Blade
|Tranq Bomb
|Normal Ammo
|Rarity 3
|No
|048
|Tranq Blade
|Tranq Bomb
|Throwing Knife
|Rarity 3
|No
|049
|Sticky Ammo
|Blastnut
|–
|Rarity 1
|Yes
|050
|Sticky Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Bomb Arowana Scale
|Rarity 1
|Yes
|051
|Cluster Bomb
|Bomberry
|–
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|052
|Slicing Ammo
|Slashberry
|–
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|053
|Slicing Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Burst Arowana Scale
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|054
|Flaming Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Fire Herb
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|055
|Water Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Flowfern
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|056
|Thunder Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Thunderbug Capacitor
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|057
|Freeze Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Snow Herb
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|058
|Dragon Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Dragonfell Berry
|Rarity 3
|Yes
|059
|Poison Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Toadstool
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|060
|Paralysis Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Parashroom
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|061
|Sleep Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Sleep Herb
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|062
|Exhaust Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Exciteshroom
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|063
|Recover Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Blue Mushroom
|Rarity 2
|Yes
|064
|Demon Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Might Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|065
|Armor Ammo
|Normal Ammo
|Adamant Seed
|Rarity 4
|Yes
|066
|Wyvern Ammo
|Dragonstrike Nut
|–
|Rarity 3
|Yes
Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:03 am