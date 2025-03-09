Forgot password
Olivia and Gemma in MH Wilds
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monster Hunter

How to change slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds

It depends which slinger ammo you mean.
Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|

Published: Mar 9, 2025 02:36 pm

Even if you’re using melee weapons as your Primary and Secondary in Monster Hunter Wilds, you always have a ranged weapon in the form of your slinger. But there are a lot of different ammo types for your slinger, and changing from one to another can be a bit confusing.



There are two main types of slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds: the kind you can store in your pouch and the kind that you can’t. The game doesn’t formally acknowledge these two categories, but I’m going to call them “pouch ammo” and “found ammo” because they work differently. Things can get particularly confusing when you pick up a found ammo type when you have a pouch ammo type equipped at the time. But fear not, this guide to slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds will clarify everything.

How to equip and change pouch slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds

Equipping ammo in the item bar in MH Wilds
This game has more menus than a… than a really big restaurant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you try to fire your slinger with no ammo equipped, then your hunter opens and closes their left hand but shoots nothing. To fire your slinger, you need to equip some ammo. Do this by holding L1/LB and scrolling through your item bar with Square/X and Circle/B. This is the first confusing part—your slinger ammo is in the item bar along with practical items like your Camping Kit and Fishing Rod, which isn’t exactly intuitive. Highlight the slinger ammo you want and release L1/LB to equip it.

Any slinger ammo you have is represented by a bow-and-arrow icon. If you can’t see any of those icons in your item bar, then you don’t have any pouch slinger ammo. See below for a complete list of pouch ammo sources and effects.

To change pouch slinger ammo, select a different type from the item bar. There are also two ways to unequip pouch slinger ammo. You can either select a non-ammo item from the item bar or tap Square/X to (un)equip your selected ammo.

This makes more sense when you have both types.

How to equip and change found slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds

A Bomb Beetle Bomb Pod in MH Wilds
Many ammo types have two names, just to make things even more confusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip found slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds, pick it up from the environment, and that will automatically equip it. See below for a list of sources of found slinger ammo.

Found slinger ammo isn’t stored in your pouch, so you can only hold one type of found slinger ammo at any time, and you can’t change between two different found ammos. But you can quickly change between a found ammo and a pouch ammo.

If you’re holding a found ammo and have a pouch ammo selected in the item bar, then pressing Square/X will (un)equip the pouch ammo, effectively allowing you to switch between the two. Notice that the found ammo icon slots in behind the pouch ammo icon when the pouch ammo is equipped.

How to equip the Paint Pod and Throwing Knife slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds

Equipping Throwing Knife in MH Wilds
The Throwing Knife is more “default” than “essential,” really. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The throwing knife is a basic slinger ammo that does minimal damage and causes no status effects, and the Paint Pod is a special slinger ammo that you can use to mark and track monsters. Both are unlimited and equipped in yet another different way.

Equip them by holding L1/LB and selecting it on the essential items wheel—down on the D-pad, then down-right with the right stick for the Paint Pod or up-left for the Throwing Knife. If you do this with a found ammo equipped the Paint Pod or Throwing Knife will replace the found ammo temporarily, but you don’t lose the found ammo. Just press Square/X a couple of times to re-equip the found ammo.

All pouch slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds

In the table below, you’ll find all of the pouch ammo types we’ve discovered so far.

NameSourceEffect
Dung PodDungMakes small monsters flee
Flash PodFlashbug PhosphorBlinds monsters
Large Dung PodDung + NitroshroomMakes all monsters flee
Luring PodExciteshroom + Bitterbug BrothMakes monsters follow you
Screamer PodBaunosStuns monsters
Tranq BladeThrowing Knife + Tranq BombPuts monsters to sleep

All found slinger ammo in Monster Hunter Wilds

In the table below, you’ll find all of the pouch ammo types we’ve discovered so far.

NameSourceEffect
Bleeding PodLive Gajios (use hook slinger)Causes Bleed damage
Bomb PodBomb BeetleExplosive damage
BrightmossBrightmossIlluminates environment and grounds flying monsters
Burst PodRockburstExplosive damage; staggers monsters
Dragon PodDragon PodDragon damage
Dung PodDung BeetleMakes monsters flee
Frost PodFrostlanternIce damage
FrostburstRime BeetleExplosive ice damage
Grounding PodGrounding StoneElectric damage
Heavy Blunt PodHeavy Blunt PodMassive blunt damage
Heavy Severing PodHeavy Severing PodMassive severing damage
Para PodPara PodCauses paralysis
Poison PodCrystalized VenomCauses poison
Puddle PodWatermossWater damage; removes some statuses on monsters
StoneStoneMinor damage
Thorngrass PodThorngrass PodCreates a weak point on a monster
Thunder PodThundercrystThunder damage
Torch PodSparkflintFire damage
