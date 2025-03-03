How to set up a Pop-up Camp in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, after you successfully hunt the Congalala and complete Chapter 1-3 Forest Findings, you receive four Camping Kits and can now set up Pop-up Camps. But, given the user interface’s complexity, setting up a camp can get confusing.

Recommended Videos

There are actually two ways to set up a Pop-up Camp in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can use a Camping Kit at the campsite itself or order a Pop-up Camp to be built by speaking to the Pop-up Camp Meowster at any Base Camp.

How to find a Pop-up camp campsite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Before setting up a Pop-up Camp, you need to find a suitable location. These locations are pre-determined—you can’t just build a camp anywhere—and are marked on your map and listed at the Support Team once you’ve found them.

You can use the interactive map above to find Pop-up Camp locations (we’re updating the map as and when we find more locations). We also have detailed guides to finding Pop-up Camps in the Windward Plains and Scarlet Forest regions.

How to set up a Pop-up Camp using a Camping Kit in Monster Hunter Wilds

The user interface is very busy in Monster Hunter Wilds, but your attention should be in the bottom-right corner when camping. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To set up a Pop-up Camp using a Camping Kit, stand near the cloud of Quatreflies (yellow butterflies) marking the campsite and hold L1/LB to open the Item Bar. Use Square/X and Circle/B to scroll left and right through the Item Bar until you’ve selected the Camping Kit. Release L1/LB and press Square/X to use the Camping Kit. Confirm Set Up Camp then select Yes. Your new Pop-up Camp will be assembled before your very eyes.

I thought you could use items via this screen, and maybe you did too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the Camping Kit is missing from the Item Bar, then you’ve probably done what I did when I was trying to set up a Pop-up Camp for the first time—accidentally hidden it from the Item Bar via the Item Pouch. Open the menu, go to the Items & Equipment tab, select Check Pouches, then go to Item Pouch. Highlight the Camping Kit and press X/A to Show the Camping Kit in the Item Bar. You want the little pouch icon on the Camping Kit icon to be white, not red.

How to set up a Pop-up Camp using the Support Team in Monster Hunter Wilds

On balance, I’d say this is the better way to set up Pop-up Camps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to the Pop-up Camp Meowster at any Base Camp. Select “I’d like a Pop-up Camp built,” then “Manage Pop-up Camps”, and select the region where you would like a camp built. You’re then shown a list of all the possible Pop-up Camp locations you’ve discovered in that region so far. Choose the one you want, confirm Set Up Camp, and select Yes. You won’t see the camp assembled, but “Camp set” will appear opposite the chosen location in the third column of the list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy