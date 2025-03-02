Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pop-up Camp
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monster Hunter

All Forest Pop-Up Camp Site Locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Disable your pop-up blocker.
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|

Published: Mar 2, 2025 01:35 pm

The Scarlet Forest is the second region you explore in Monster Hunter Wilds and the first one in which you set up a Pop-up Camp. There are nine more locations in which you can set up Pop-Up Camps in the forest.

Recommended Videos

In Monster Hunter Wilds, Pop-up Camps are essentially mini versions of the regional Base Camps, where you can rest, resupply, switch equipment, and, most importantly, fast travel. But you can only ever have a maximum of four Pop-up Camps at any one time, so it’s worth knowing all of the possible Pop-up Camp locations in each region before you start throwing down those Camping Kits.

How do Pop-up Camps work in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Standing in front of a Pop-up Camp in MH Wilds
Setting up a Pop-up Camp is much quicker and easier than pitching a tent in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Setting up a Pop-up Camp deploys one of your four Camping Kits and costs 50 Guild Points. If you set up a Pop-up Camp when you’ve already got the maximum of four, the oldest of your Pop-up Camps will be swapped out in favor of the new one.

Each Pop-up Camp location has a safety level: Safe, Insecure, or Dangerous. This tells you how likely it is that the camp will be attacked and destroyed by monsters. Repairing a destroyed camp costs more Guild Points. We provided more details on what Pop-up Camps are and on what camp safety levels mean in our guide to Plains Pop-up Camp locations.

Every lower Forest Pop-Up Camp location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Lower Forest map in MH Wilds
Ignore the darker icons; those are on the upper level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the Pop-up Camp locations in the Scarlet Forest are on or close to the forest floor. The map above shows you where they all are on the region map (the signposts with a tent icon on them), and the table below details their names and safety levels.

Forest Area Camp NameSafety LevelLocation Image
Area 6: Flowering Rocks CampsiteSafe
Area 7: Bower of the Great TreeDangerous
Area 8: South CampsiteDangerous
Area 8: Underground Lake CampsiteSafe
Area 10: Southwest CampsiteDangerous
Area 12 Northeast CampsiteInsecure

Every upper Forest Pop-Up Camp location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ignore the darker icons; those are on the lower level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A few of the Pop-up Camp locations in the Scarlet Forest are high up in the forest canopy. Check out their locations (the signposts with a tent icon on them) on the region map above and their names and safety levels in the table below.

Forest Area Camp NameSafety LevelLocation Image
Area 14: Southwest CampsiteDangerous
Area 17: Great Lake ShoreInsecure
Area 18: Treetop Hill CampsiteSafe
Area 18: West CampsiteSafe
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content