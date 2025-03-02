All Forest Pop-Up Camp Site Locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Scarlet Forest is the second region you explore in Monster Hunter Wilds and the first one in which you set up a Pop-up Camp. There are nine more locations in which you can set up Pop-Up Camps in the forest.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, Pop-up Camps are essentially mini versions of the regional Base Camps, where you can rest, resupply, switch equipment, and, most importantly, fast travel. But you can only ever have a maximum of four Pop-up Camps at any one time, so it’s worth knowing all of the possible Pop-up Camp locations in each region before you start throwing down those Camping Kits.

How do Pop-up Camps work in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Setting up a Pop-up Camp is much quicker and easier than pitching a tent in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Setting up a Pop-up Camp deploys one of your four Camping Kits and costs 50 Guild Points. If you set up a Pop-up Camp when you’ve already got the maximum of four, the oldest of your Pop-up Camps will be swapped out in favor of the new one.

Each Pop-up Camp location has a safety level: Safe, Insecure, or Dangerous. This tells you how likely it is that the camp will be attacked and destroyed by monsters. Repairing a destroyed camp costs more Guild Points. We provided more details on what Pop-up Camps are and on what camp safety levels mean in our guide to Plains Pop-up Camp locations.

Every lower Forest Pop-Up Camp location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ignore the darker icons; those are on the upper level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the Pop-up Camp locations in the Scarlet Forest are on or close to the forest floor. The map above shows you where they all are on the region map (the signposts with a tent icon on them), and the table below details their names and safety levels.

Forest Area Camp Name Safety Level Location Image Area 6: Flowering Rocks Campsite Safe Area 7: Bower of the Great Tree Dangerous Area 8: South Campsite Dangerous Area 8: Underground Lake Campsite Safe Area 10: Southwest Campsite Dangerous Area 12 Northeast Campsite Insecure

Every upper Forest Pop-Up Camp location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ignore the darker icons; those are on the lower level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A few of the Pop-up Camp locations in the Scarlet Forest are high up in the forest canopy. Check out their locations (the signposts with a tent icon on them) on the region map above and their names and safety levels in the table below.

Forest Area Camp Name Safety Level Location Image Area 14: Southwest Campsite Dangerous Area 17: Great Lake Shore Insecure Area 18: Treetop Hill Campsite Safe Area 18: West Campsite Safe

