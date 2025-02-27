Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Best weapons, ranked

There are 14 weapons you can use in Monster Hunter Wilds for you to pick from before you embark on a hunt. Each weapon comes with a unique playstyle, and some might be better than others depending on the monster you’re fighting.

For those who want to choose the best weapon to take with them, it all comes down to personal preference. Some can be better if you use them when you’re by yourself, and others synergize far better if you’re at a party with other players. Regardless of your weapon choice, all of them can take down each of the fearsome monsters. Here is our weapon tier list in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list

Picking the correct weapon for a hunt comes down to your playstyle and preparing for a foe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our tier list for Monster Hunter Wilds highlights weapons that have a higher chance of being used during a hunt more easily than others, and their overall complexity to players. Some, like the Long Sword, are more straightforward and friendly to new players, while others, like the Insect Glaive and Charge Blade, are much more complicated, with numerous mechanics and combinations you must learn to get the most out of them.

No weapon falls below the B tier because they’re all viable to use throughout your time playing Monster Hunter Wilds. There’s no incorrect way to play the game, but if you’re new to the game, the ones in the S tier are likely easier to approach. Try some of the ones from the A tier if you’re knowledgeable about the game and play with friends, but you might not do as well. The weapons in B tier can be good in certain situations, but might be overly complex for anyone trying to break into the game, especially at the beginning.

S-tier weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Watch your stamina bar while using your Dual Blades in Demon Mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dual Blades

Greatsword

There are two solid S-tier weapons that are exceptionally good in Monster Hunter Wilds: Dual Blades and the Greatsword. The Dual Blades are slightly more complicated than the Greatsword as they rely on maneuverability and evasion. Still, they do an incredible amount of damage that can decimate any monster and rely on having enough stamina to unleash these hits. You’ll need to watch your stamina gauge while you use it and discover suitable Equipment Skills to increase your stamina values.

For the Greatsword, you can put a lot more personality into this weapon. You can parry attacks, dodge away from an attack, or focus on cutting through a monster’s armor. If you can optimize your Offset Attack against a monster, there’s a good chance you can knock it on its back, leaving it vulnerable to you. The Greatsword and Dual Blade are excellent if you play alone or with others.

A-tier weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Use your Kinsect to charge up your Glaive before unleashing your attack combos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Long Sword

Gunlance

Charge Blade

Light Bowgun

Insect Glaive

Switch Axe

Hammer

For A-tier weapons, we have the Long Sword, Gunlance, Charge Blade, Light Bowgun, Insect Glaive, Switch Axe, and the Hammer. These are great weapons, but some of their combinations and how you perform them can make a few of them challenging for new players. The Long Sword is the first weapon many Monster Hunter Wilds players get at the beginning before switching off to a new one, but it’s an excellent standard that sets the bar.

Other weapons shine, but are more complex. The Insect Glaive, for example, is a great weapon to use as a single player, but it can prove difficult. It requires gathering all three charges from a monster before you can perform powerful combos during a fight, and its lower defenses mean you’ll get hit harder during a fight, decreasing your overall survivability. The multi-form Charge Blade also requires you to build up charge before you switch between its sword and axe form to deal the most damage, but you have much more defense, meaning being hit by an attack or two doesn’t force you to peel off to get a heal.

The Gunlance can be a more defensive weapon with its low mobility, but it has great offensive capabilities with the shells you fire into a monster as you hit it. Learning how to use these shells and firing them off during a fight can prove difficult, especially when you’re stuck lugging around a heavy weapon and shield. The same goes for the Switch Axe, but the Switch Axe doesn’t have as much defense. With the blunt Hammer, you’re attempting to build up a charge for a heavy attack on a monster, making it much easier to break body parts.

The weapon in this tier that you likely want to use with other players is the Light Bowgun. It’s a solid medium-range weapon you can use in Monster Hunter Wilds. When a monster does close the distance, it can be difficult to back up and continue hitting it with heavy damage. Having another person deal with a monster while you hit it from afar makes this weapon a better choice for larger parties.

B-tier Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Charge up your melodies before buffing your party members with the Hunting Horn. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hunting Horn

Bow

Heavy Bowgun

Lance

Sword and Shield

For the B-tier weapons, we have the Hunting Horn, Bow, Heavy Bowgun, Lance, and Sword and Shield. These weapons can be troublesome to use by yourself, and benefit from being in a party with multiple other players.

The Hunting Horn is a community favorite, capable of buffing everyone in the group. However, you prepare your songs using the correct combination of attacks and then performing them while fighting a monster. It can be exceptionally complicated for anyone trying to learn these songs and the best combinations to perform them, and especially for players new to Monster Hunter. You might want to master less complex weapons like the Insect Glaive or the Switch Axe before trying this one, and it helps to have other party members who can receive the buffs.

The Bow and Heavy Bowgun are also weapons that excel in groups, but can be lackluster for those playing the game alone. The Bow has a lot of mobility, making it easier to traverse around a monster and avoid their attacks. Still, its overall damage can make battles go on much longer for a single monster. The Heavy Bowgun doesn’t have the same mobility, and you want to be much further away from a target. You’d be better off using it in the group than being the only target for a creature.

The Sword and Shield and Lance weapons are all about defense. You’ll protect your allies and guard against a monster, holding its attention for most of an encounter. Because these weapons don’t do as much damage as the others, using a Lance or a Sword and Shield in a full party is likely the better choice. Compared to the other weapons available in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’re bound to struggle playing by yourself.

