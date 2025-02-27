All Plains Pop-Up Camp Site locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Pop-up Camps are vital to quickly navigating around a region in Monster Hunter Wilds. Rather than having a handful of locations, there are multiple you can choose from, and finding all those areas in the Windward Plains can be challenging.

Not every Pop-up Camp is the same. Some are more dangerous locations than others, which means it has a higher chance for a monster to wander nearby, destroy it, and then you have to spend time putting the pieces back together. But these dangerous locations might be more useful to reach critical points, or to help you if you need to grab items in the middle of a hunt. We’ll break down where you can find all Pop-Up Camp locations throughout thee Windward Plains, and how dangerous they are in Monster Hunter Wilds.

What are Pop-Up Camps?

There are multiple Pop-Up Camp sites you can find throughout the Windward Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Pop-up Camp locations where you can place down a makeshift camp in the Windward Plains. You’ll have to track down these locations and visit them at least once for the Pop-Up Camp icon to appear on your map, and then you can decide if you want to set up a camp at this location or one of the others. You have a maximum amount of Pop-Up Camps you can place down in Monster Hunter Wilds, and some are better than others.

When you arrive at a Pop-up Camp icon, you’ll have to swap to your Camping Kit item to decide whether you want to set up there. If you’ve already reached the maximum number of camps you can have in a region, the oldest camp is swapped out for a new one. Setting up a camp costs Guild Points, which you earn as you complete quests and hunts.

Camp safety levels, explained

Each camp has a safety level associated with them: Safe, Insecure, and Dangerous. This shows the likelihood of a monster finding it while you’re away and potentially destroying it. A Dangerous campsite has the highest chance of being destroyed, but it might be located in an area where multiple monsters regularly wander through, making it an ideal fast travel point or where you can pick up any supplies you need in the middle of a fight.

If a monster destroys a Pop-up Camp, it’s temporarily unavailable to you. You have to return to that camp to repair it, which costs Guild Points. You can wait until the Palico gradually restores the camp, though, and it won’t cost any Guild Points. Expect to see any Dangerous campsites regularly destroyed by monsters that wander through that area. A safe location has no chance of a monster wandering through the area to damage it, making these the best locations to always have a fast travel point somewhere in a region.

If you want to destroy all Pop-Up Camps in a region, speak to the Palico next to any of your camps, the Pop-up Camp Purrofessional. They can remove any camps you’ve set up in that region, allowing you to begin again. You can also speak to them if you want to customize the appearance of the Pop-Up Camps tent.

These are the Pop-up Campsite locations you can find throughout the Windward Plains region in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Every Windward Plains Pop-Up Camp location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Plains Area Camp Name Safety Level Location image Area 3: South Campsite Insecure Area 4: West Dangerous Area 4: Mineral Cave Safe Area 8: Southwest Camp Dangerous Area 8: Southeast Camp Dangerous Area 9: Lookout Hill Campsite Insecure Area 10: Southeast Camp Dangerous Area 13: Oasis Dangerous Area 14: Groundwater Vein Safe Area 16: Bone Desert Insecure

