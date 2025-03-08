Monster Hunter Wilds, despite garnering a lot of success at launch, released with many optimization issues. One of the most notorious problems is the ultrawide feature not working as it should on players’ monitors.

Here’s all the information you need to understand the ultrawide error in Monster Hunter Wilds and when you may expect a fix from Capcom.

Is a Monster Hunter Wilds ultrawide fix coming?

Monster Hunter Wilds has great visuals on a working monitor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, there has not been an update on addressing the ultrawide problem in Monster Hunter Wilds. Additionally, Capcom has not addressed the issue, and it’s currently unknown whether there are specific plans to address it. However, an update is planned to be released on Mar. 10, 2025. It will address “multiple bugs and known issues,” and hopefully, the ultrawide bug is among them.

Other upcoming patches include the Early April 2025 Title Update 1. It will add the Mizutusne, a new challenging monster, event quests, a cosmetic DLC Pack, and, most importantly, additional updates, which could provide a fix for the issue. The next update does not note any bug fixes but will have an additional monster, more event quests, and the Cosmetic DLC Pack 2.

While there is no official solution to the ultrawide error, several players have taken it upon themselves to fix the problem with third-party mods, such as the REFramework mod. Players have claimed that the REFramework mod has restored the game’s ultrawide support and that it also works for 32:9 and other such resolutions and aspect ratios. However, some users have also reported crashes every 30 minutes, so caution is highly advised if you plan on installing the mod. Another alternative is the Flawless Widescreen mod that some players have used to fix the feature. The Flawless Widescreen mod is available to download on its website, while REFramework is available on Nexus Mods.

The Monster Hunter Wilds ultrawide bug stems from the setting not displaying fully on monitors. Instead of fully showing on ultrawide screens, it shows small gray bars at the edges of the screen. The bug was an issue right before the game’s release as several players reported the problem while testing the game’s technical features with the Benchmark tool and during the open beta. Some suspect the game uses an aspect ratio of 21:9, which is slightly different from the actual ultrawide aspect ratio of 43:18.

