All cooking ingredients and how to get them in Monster Hunter Wilds

Creating delicious meals has always been a massive part of the Monster Hunter franchise, and you’ll play a huge part in that in Monster Hunter Wilds. You need to gather several ingredients and find multiple options as you explore the many regions.

These ingredients vary the type of meals you make, which influences what benefits and buffs you give yourself before heading out for a big hunt. Having every kind of ingredient ensures you’re ready for every challenge available, but it’s not easy to know where to find them. Finding these ingredients takes time, and knowing you can find them when you’re in a pinch is also helpful. We’ll be detailing every cooking ingredient you can find in Monster Hunter Wilds, what it does, and where you can find them.

How to get all cooking ingredients in Monster Hunter Wilds

Nata can help you speak with the other villagers for you when trading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get several types of ingredients in Monster Hunter Wilds, making up a total of 19 unique choices for you to pick from. You need at least a primary ingredient and an extra ingredient to add. You can then complete a meal at your portable BBQ, but you can also include a finishing touch to give your meal something extra, adding another bonus and buff to your meal.

You can speak with the Village Intermediary, Nata, when he unlocks at the end of the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds. He talks with all the village traders and tells you what they want at your base camp, next to your tent. Talk with Nata every time you complete a hunt to see what ingredients villagers wish for in exchange for their cooking ingredients. You’ll want to keep your items stocked as often as possible, as trading with the villages is the best way to get all the ingredients.

Here’s a full breakdown of all cooking ingredients and where you can get them in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ingredient Category Name Effect Where to get Ration Fish Increase Health by 50 points

Increase Stamina by 150 points

Increase Defense by four

Increase meal duration by 30 minutes Fishing Ration Meat Increase Health by 50 points

Increase Stamina by 150 points

Increase Attack by two

Increase meal duration by 30 minutes Hunting monsters Ration Veggies Increase Health by 50 points

Increase Stamina by 150 points

Increase Defense by two

Increase Elemental Resistances by three

Increase meal duration by 30 minutes Gathering herbs and vegetables Additional Ingredient Kunafa Cheese Defender Meal (Lo): Has the chance to decrease the amount of damage you receive Trading with the Kunafa, Windsong Village Additional Ingredient Sharp Kunafa Cheese Defender Meal (Hi): Has a high chance to decrease the damage you receive Trading with the Kunafa, Windsong Village Additional Ingredient Droolshroom Black Belt Meal (Lo): Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves, such as evading Trading with the Wudwuds Additional Ingredient Delishroom Black Belt Meal (Hi): Greatly reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves, such as evading Trading with the Wudwuds Additional Ingredient Mud Shrimp Tumbler Meal (Lo): Slightly extends the invulnerability period when evading Trading with the Oilwell Basin village Additional Ingredient Turbid Shrimp Tumbler Meal (Hi): Greatly extends the invulnerability period when evading Trading with the Oilwell Basin village Additional Ingredient Fluffy Egg Caprice Meal (Lo): Repeatedly activates a temporary attack boost at random intervals Trading with Suja Additional Ingredient Airy Egg Caprice Meal (Hi): Repeatedly activates a large temporary attack boost at random intervals Trading with Suja Additional Ingredient Slid Garlic Moxie Meal (Lo): Prevents fainting one time when you receive damage that exceeds the amount of health you have. Trading with The Keepers’ Vigil Additional Ingredient Specialty Slid Garlic Moxie Meal (Hi): Prevents fainting one time when you receive damage that exceeds the amount of health you have. Trading with The Keepers’ Vigil Finishing Touch Eastern Honey Medic Meal: Increases the amount of health recovered when healing. Special trades Finishing Touch Jeweled Mullet Roe Swimmer Meal: Increases attack when wet Special trades Finishing Touch Monster Chili Sizzling Meal: Negates the effects of hot and cold climates and increases defense while in such areas Special trades Finishing Touch Truffle Du Conga Gatherer Meal: Sometimes increases the number of resources per gather of bones, ore, and other gatherable items Special trades Finishing Touch Wild Herb Immunizer Meal: Lessens the effects of various aliments Special trades Finishing Touch Wild Seed Oil Specialist Meal: Increases the potency of abnormal status attacks Special trades

