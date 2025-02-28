All cooking ingredients and how to get them in Monster Hunter Wilds

Forgot password
Cooking is a huge part of the hunting experience, and knowing how to find every ingredient makes your life much easier.
Creating delicious meals has always been a massive part of the Monster Hunter franchise, and you’ll play a huge part in that in Monster Hunter Wilds. You need to gather several ingredients and find multiple options as you explore the many regions.

These ingredients vary the type of meals you make, which influences what benefits and buffs you give yourself before heading out for a big hunt. Having every kind of ingredient ensures you’re ready for every challenge available, but it’s not easy to know where to find them. Finding these ingredients takes time, and knowing you can find them when you’re in a pinch is also helpful. We’ll be detailing every cooking ingredient you can find in Monster Hunter Wilds, what it does, and where you can find them.

How to get all cooking ingredients in Monster Hunter Wilds

A hunter speaking with Nata in Monster Hunter Wilds
Nata can help you speak with the other villagers for you when trading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get several types of ingredients in Monster Hunter Wilds, making up a total of 19 unique choices for you to pick from. You need at least a primary ingredient and an extra ingredient to add. You can then complete a meal at your portable BBQ, but you can also include a finishing touch to give your meal something extra, adding another bonus and buff to your meal.

You can speak with the Village Intermediary, Nata, when he unlocks at the end of the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds. He talks with all the village traders and tells you what they want at your base camp, next to your tent. Talk with Nata every time you complete a hunt to see what ingredients villagers wish for in exchange for their cooking ingredients. You’ll want to keep your items stocked as often as possible, as trading with the villages is the best way to get all the ingredients.

Here’s a full breakdown of all cooking ingredients and where you can get them in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ingredient CategoryNameEffectWhere to get
RationFishIncrease Health by 50 points
Increase Stamina by 150 points
Increase Defense by four
Increase meal duration by 30 minutes		Fishing
RationMeatIncrease Health by 50 points
Increase Stamina by 150 points
Increase Attack by two
Increase meal duration by 30 minutes		Hunting monsters
RationVeggiesIncrease Health by 50 points
Increase Stamina by 150 points
Increase Defense by two
Increase Elemental Resistances by three
Increase meal duration by 30 minutes		Gathering herbs and vegetables
Additional IngredientKunafa CheeseDefender Meal (Lo): Has the chance to decrease the amount of damage you receiveTrading with the Kunafa, Windsong Village
Additional IngredientSharp Kunafa CheeseDefender Meal (Hi): Has a high chance to decrease the damage you receiveTrading with the Kunafa, Windsong Village
Additional IngredientDroolshroomBlack Belt Meal (Lo): Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves, such as evadingTrading with the Wudwuds
Additional IngredientDelishroomBlack Belt Meal (Hi): Greatly reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves, such as evadingTrading with the Wudwuds
Additional IngredientMud ShrimpTumbler Meal (Lo): Slightly extends the invulnerability period when evadingTrading with the Oilwell Basin village
Additional IngredientTurbid ShrimpTumbler Meal (Hi): Greatly extends the invulnerability period when evadingTrading with the Oilwell Basin village
Additional IngredientFluffy EggCaprice Meal (Lo): Repeatedly activates a temporary attack boost at random intervalsTrading with Suja
Additional IngredientAiry EggCaprice Meal (Hi): Repeatedly activates a large temporary attack boost at random intervalsTrading with Suja
Additional IngredientSlid GarlicMoxie Meal (Lo): Prevents fainting one time when you receive damage that exceeds the amount of health you have.Trading with The Keepers’ Vigil
Additional IngredientSpecialty Slid GarlicMoxie Meal (Hi): Prevents fainting one time when you receive damage that exceeds the amount of health you have.Trading with The Keepers’ Vigil
Finishing TouchEastern HoneyMedic Meal: Increases the amount of health recovered when healing.Special trades
Finishing TouchJeweled Mullet RoeSwimmer Meal: Increases attack when wetSpecial trades
Finishing TouchMonster ChiliSizzling Meal: Negates the effects of hot and cold climates and increases defense while in such areasSpecial trades
Finishing TouchTruffle Du CongaGatherer Meal: Sometimes increases the number of resources per gather of bones, ore, and other gatherable itemsSpecial trades
Finishing TouchWild HerbImmunizer Meal: Lessens the effects of various alimentsSpecial trades
Finishing TouchWild Seed OilSpecialist Meal: Increases the potency of abnormal status attacksSpecial trades
