Best cooking recipes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Preparing for a big hunt is crucial for facing the fearsome beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds. The best way to get ready is with a hearty meal and the many ingredients you can use provide different effects and bonuses for your character before they set off.

Recommended Videos

Not every meal is perfect for every character. The type of meal you want to eat comes down to the weapon you’re using, your armor, the monster you’re about to hunt, and the environment. Knowing these factors ahead of time can greatly increase your chances of success. Here’s what you need to know about the best cooking recipes and meals you can have in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to cook meals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Compare cooking ingredient benefits before creating your meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you cook a meal in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll use three categories: a ration, an additional ingredient, and a finishing touch. The ration is the primary part you must always have for a meal, while the additional ingredient and finishing touch provide additional buffs. You’re better off waiting until you have one ingredient for all three slots, as you’ll get the most bonuses.

Three core rations determine the base of the meal, but you can create a combination of ingredients that has a variety of benefits at your BBQ. You may have specific combinations you always use for a particular weapon, but you might want to switch it up based on the type of monster you will fight and where you will battle against them.

Best cooking recipe combinations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Using all three ingredient slots when you’re cooking, these are some of our favorite cooking combinations you can do and the benefits they provide in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Fish, Delishroom, and Wild Herb

Use fish to increase your defenses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish is a great choice for any hunter who relies on their defenses or prefers playing as the tank for the team. It’s a solid base that increases your standard defenses for any weapon, but you’ll want to rely on this if you’re distracting the monster, or expecting to rely on a guard move. You can increase the amount of stamina you waste with the Delishroom and decrease the chances of being hit by a monster’s ailments with the Wild Herb.

Fish, Sharp Kunafa Cheese, and Eastern Honey

Use cheese to reduce the amount of damage you take. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to the previous build, this recipe builds up your defenses. However, you’ll have the chance to increase those even more with the Sharp Kunafa Cheese. This is an ingredient that decreases the amount of damage you take. This is a fantastic choice for any weapon if you’re worried about being hit by a monster’s deadly combo, but adding it with the increased defenses is a tremendous idea. To ensure that you’ll be okay even if you take a nasty hit, adding Eastern Honey to this meal increases your health after you get any healing.

Fish, Sharp Kunafa Cheese, and Monster Chili

Monster chili prevents environmental damage effects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This final recommendation using fish changes it up only a little bit using Monster Chili. You want to use Monster Chili if you’re entering an area with increased hot or cold temperatures where you receive adverse effects for being here. However, those effects go away, and you don’t have to worry about them, and your defenses go up while in these regions. Monster Chili is an excellent ingredient for any attack or defense-based Monster Hunter Wilds recipe.

Meat, Airy Egg, and Eastern Honey

Meat increases the amount of damage you do throughout a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ll be switching it up with this recipe, and swapping fish out for meat. Rather than rely on defense, meat increases your overall attack. You’ll want to use this for the more aggressive weapon types, such as Daggers and Insect Glaives. The next ingredient, Airy Egg, doubles down on your attack, giving you an increased attack boost at random intervals. Although the intervals are random, this attack boost is excellent to have throughout a fight. The final ingredient, Eastern Honey, is a good back up in case you get into trouble a need more healing.

Meat, Delishroom and Jeweled Mullet Roe

The roe increases your attack, but only if your hunter has water on them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This next recipe is one many Insect Glaive and Dagger wielders will want to add to their regular rotation. Not only will the meat increase your attack power, but the Delishroom decreases your overall stamina depletion during a fight. This is a massive benefit for any weapon that feels drained after a few hits, and you need to back up before a monster throws out a heavy attack, or when you want to follow up with more attacks. The last ingredient is the Jeweled Mullet Roe, which increases your attack power if you’re wet. You won’t want to use this in the Windward Plains, but it’s a great choice in the Scarlet Forest.

Meat, Delishroom and Wild Seed Oil

The mushrooms decrease the amount of stamina you lose when fighting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final recipe featuring meat only slightly changes things. You’ll still want to give this recipe the Delishroom to this meal, but then finish it with the wild seed oil ingredient. With this ingredient, it increases the potency of abnormal status attacks, which is a fantastic choice if you’re running a unique weapon with a special damage type. You’ll almost always be using those as you jump up through High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Veggies, Sharp Kunafa Cheese, and Monster Chili

Veggies increase your defense and elemental resistances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Veggies are another defensive item that you can add to your meal. They don’t increase your defenses as much as fish does, but they also increase your elemental defenses, which is great if the monster you’re about to fight regularly hits you with a status effect. Like fish, you’ll want to continue increasing your defenses with the Sharp Kunafa Cheese, and then if you’re in a unique region, like the Oilwell Basin or the Ice region, add Monster Chili to it. This prevents you from taking any environmental effects and increases your defenses when battling in these regions.

Veggies, Specialty Sild Garlic, and Eastern Honey

Eastern Honey gives you more health back when you receive healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final recipe with veggies is about making sure you survive the end of a monster hunt. You’ll want to build up your defenses with the veggies, but then you want to get the moxie meal bonus from the Specialty Sild Garlic. If you fall in combat with the moxie bonus, you’ll immediately stand up with a health boost rather than being carted away. This is a good way to ensure increased chances to defeat a monster, especially if it’s difficult. To ensure you can continue fighting throughout the battle, adding the Eastern Honey increases the healing you receive throughout the encounter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy