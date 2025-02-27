What to do with Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ancient Wyvern Coins regularly show up as you explore Monster Hunter Wilds. You might receive them as a reward for completing quests or catching them from small monsters you find scrabbling around on the floor. What you can do with them, though, is not thoroughly explained.

You’ll want to hold onto these items because they become useful later on, and you have to unlock the person who uses them. They won’t be available to directly put onto your equipment or weapons, but they could provide you with useful materials that you can use in other ways to enhance your time hunting the more dangerous monsters.

Here’s what you need to know about what you can do with the Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to use Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

Speak with Gawdygog whenever you want to trade in your Ancient Wyvern Coins for new items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have to speak with Gawdygog from the Wudwud hideout in the Scarlet Forest. They’re willing to accept trades for your Ancient Wyvern Coins, and like the other traders, the items they have available swap out every so often. You’ll want to frequently return to them after completing a hunt or when you have enough Ancient Wyvern Coins in your possession.

You can find Gawdygog wandering around the Wudwud hideout close to Plumpeach. If Gawdygog doesn’t want to speak with you yet, you may not be far enough in the story to exchange your Ancient Wyvern Coins. You might have to complete the side quest Make Fluffy Dealings, which you get after completing chapter three, and begin investigating the various regions in Monster Hunter Wilds. For the Make Fluffy Dealings quest, Plumpeach needs you to track down a Vibrant Pelt+ from a Congalala.

Tracking down Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds can be tricky. They don’t often appear, but if you hear your partner, Alma, talking about how she spotted a monster holding something, look for a tiny, glowing object nearby. It’s a glowing beetle with an Ancient Wyvern Coin. If you attach your Capture Net to your slinger before it gets away, you can catch the creature and obtain its Ancient Wyvern Coin.

Gawdygog’s items swap out every so often, and you can check what they have to offer before those items disappear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other traders, Gawdygog offers a selection of items for a set amount of Ancient Wyvern Coins. There is a trade limit for how much Gawdygog is willing to part with during the trading process, which means you might not be able to receive all the items you want.

However, you can return to Gawdygog or speak to Nata after beating the main Monster Hunter Wilds story up to chapter four. At this point, Nata speaks for all the traders throughout the region, and you don’t have to visit them to make an exchange. However, you do have to speak with them at least once for them to appear on Nata’s trading screen.

These items include rare materials, such as Oricalcite, Great Hornflies, Suja Textilese, Gold Melting Tickeets, Armor Spheres+, Advanced Armor Spheres, Hard Armor Spheres, and much more.

Alternatively, if none of these items appeal to you, you can bring them to the Provisions Stockpile trader at your base camp. They’ll accept 200 zenni for every Ancient Wyvern Coin you don’t want. Between the two options, trading with Gawdygog is a better option because of the items you can get, but some Monster Hunter Wilds players may prefer the zenni over the items, depending on their progress.

