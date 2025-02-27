How to capture a Dapperwing in Monster Hunter Wilds

Various side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds will have you searching for endemic life that you’ll need to capture to bring back to a group of researchers in base camps, with a Dapperwing one of the earlier missions you’ll encounter.

Like with the other endemic creature side quests, though, the game doesn’t tell you where you can find each creature, and if you skipped the quest dialogue at the start, you’ll have missed entirely any hint to point you in the right direction, which could send you off on a wild goose chase.

What is more infuriating is if you had already caught a Dapperwing before starting the quest, you get forced to find another one for no reason. So, let’s speed up the process by pointing you in the right direction.

Where to find a Dapperwing in Monster Hunter Wilds

Samin’s Research Report side quest

Maping the course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As part of Samin’s Research Report side quest in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll be tasked with finding a Dapperwing, which sounds easy enough if you’ve been hard at work collecting all the endemic life in-game. But for those only now looking to find one, there’s a pretty good spot you can always come across one.

You can only find Dapperwing in the Forest. If you are looking at the lower floors of the Forest, chances are you’ll never find one. Thankfully, there’s a part on the map where Dapperwings are always guaranteed to spawn, and it starts by fast traveling to the WudWud’s Hideout near Area 14.

Dapper lad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at WudWud’s Hideout, turn around and jump down to a nearby ledge. There will be a path that’ll take you up the mountain, but before that, a bunch of Dapperwings should start to perch down either side of you for an easy catch in your net, completing the task at hand. There are always Dapperwings here without fail, so it’s the perfect place to get a bunch of them and rack up Guild Points while completing the side quest.

A Dapperwing looks like a bird at first glance but has a more humanoid face. It can be both green and orange in color, depending on the season you are in, but there should be plenty in the area that catching one or many won’t be an issue.

Heading back to the Plains Base Camp to hand over the Dapperwing rewards you a few items and some exp towards your Hunter Rank (if you have reached High Rank at that point) with more quests to find more Endemic life set to follow. The Dapperwing was one of the easier creatures to find, so be prepared for some harder challenges after this one.

