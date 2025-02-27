Monster Hunter Wilds players hungry for more already have higher difficulty monsters, social hub on the way

Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t even officially out yet for the majority of the world, but Capcom is already teasing what’s to come in the game’s first of many post-launch title updates.

Recommended Videos

Title Update 1 for Monster Hunter Wilds is set to come out in “early April,” Capcom announced today, giving players just over a month to complete what the base game has to offer, including finishing the story, reaching High Rank, and defeating the monsters it has to offer.

Surprise! Image via Capcom

As part of the update, the game will also introduce “a new level of challenge” by way of “a monster of formidable strength at a level above Tempered,” upping the ante on difficulty and offering some tougher fights than what’s available at launch.

The update will also include “a place to gather,” which Capcom described as “a new place to meet, communicate, have meals together, and more with other hunters,” which sounds a lot like the Gathering Hub from Monster Hunter World.

In MH World, the Gathering Hub was used as a social area for up to 16 players to gather to go on quests together, eat meals before their quests, play mini-games like arm wrestling, or just lounge around with their Palico in a hot tub. It’s unclear if the new hub will function the same way or be something different entirely.

Capcom also didn’t reveal if the first title update would be the one that includes Mizutsune, the first confirmed post-launch monster on the roadmap that will be coming to the game. In both MH World and MH Rise, a steady flow of updates including new monsters, quests, armor sets, and weapons from those monsters were added as part of a quasi-live service schedule in between the games’ launches and the launches of their respective DLC expansions, Iceborne and Firebreak.

Come together. Image via Capcom

After reviewing MH Wilds and playing it for several weeks, I’m fairly confident that players will be hungering for more to do once they reach and finish the current endgame offerings, and this update will hopefully be the first of many to come to the game throughout 2025 and beyond.

Monster Hunter Wilds officially launches worldwide tonight at 11pm CT after having an early launch this morning, which was midnight on Feb. 28 New Zealand time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy