Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap: Mizutsune, new monsters, new quests, and more

Monster Hunter Wilds is an excellent evolution of the decades-old RPG franchise, but the launch of the game in February 2025 is just the beginning.

If you loved Monster Hunter: World, you will probably also love Monster Hunter Wilds, which expands on the series-best gameplay from the 2018 entry with fun additions and improvements that bring it to a whole new level. And that’s just the start.

Over the course of 2025 and beyond, Capcom will release free updates that includes new monsters, quests, and more, along with a likely-inevitable expansion some time in the future as well. So if you’re a fan of Wilds, strap in for a ton of stuff to be excited about for a while.

Here’s everything we know that’s coming to Monster Hunter Wilds in free updates for the foreseeable future.

Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap

Here’s what we know so far about the scheduled upcoming updates and content coming to Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025 and beyond.

Spring 2025: New monster – Mizutsune

Additional updates

Event quests

The free updates begin in 2025 with the addition of Mizutsune, a dragon-like leviathan monster that first appeared in Monster Hunter Generations for the Nintendo 3DS way back in 2015. The beautiful creature uses Water elemental damage along with bubbles to dance and weave around the arena.

There’s currently no concrete date for Mizutsune’s arrival other than Spring 2025, but Capcom will reveal more information about the update and the monster’s related quests, armor, and weapons in the lead-up to its launch later this year.

For now, expect Mizutsune to arrive in different forms and variants with a quest or two related to hunting it down, along with other new ways to express yourself in-game.

Summer 2025: New monster – TBA

Event quests

A new free update will arrive in Summer 2025, with a new monster and new event quests. Beyond that, there’s no confirmed information about what’s to come in Wilds. But more free monsters, quests, quality-of-life updates, and other new content is to be expected.

These free updates in the past for Monster Hunter usually include an addition from the game’s storied history of creatures, such as Mizutsune, so don’t be surprised to see some more throwbacks down the line.

Winter 2025 and beyond: TBA

If Wilds follows the lead of both World and Rise, then it will receive a new expansion some time in the next couple of years as well, likely some time in 2026, as Capcom has supported the series with a lot of post-launch content in the past.

This article will be updated with more information whenever it becomes available.

