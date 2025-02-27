Samin needs your assistance in tracking down a Rime Beetle that’s been wandering around in Monster Hunter Wilds. He wants you to track down this beetle and bring it back for research purposes, but finding it won’t be easy.

Like many smaller creatures, finding a Rime Beetle takes patience. It won’t appear on the larger map, and when you locate it, it’s crucial not to scare it away. There’s always a good chance it could crawl away and you to track it down again. Knowing its patterns is helpful to help mark this research side quest off your ever-growing checklist. Here’s what you need to know about how to capture a Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find a Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds

Explore the Iceshard Cliffs and look for patches of snow where the Rime Beetle can roll snowballs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rime Beetle is an endemic creature wandering around the Iceshard Cliffs region of Monster Hunter Wilds. Samin gives you this small detail when you initially speak with you about continuing his research report. If you talk to him again, he’ll assist in narrowing your search down even more by saying, “These creatures roll up balls of packed snow.” Try spotting them performing this activity as you search for them to make it easier to track them down while exploring the Iceshard Cliffs.

Because of the unique trait of rolling snow into a ball, the Rime Beetle only appears in locations where you can find snow on the ground. You’ll know you’re in an area with plenty of snow when your character takes more time to move around, with snow up to their knees or lower shins. This doesn’t stop them from fighting against particular monsters, but it’s a good indicator you’re in an area where a Rime Beetle could appear. These locations include the following areas:

How to catch a Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Rime Beetle sneakily hides beneath the snowfall to conduct its work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rime Beetle will barely poke its head out above the snow as it rolls its ball through it. You can see the trail though, indicating the path its taken and where it’s going. When you initially see it, it’s easy to immediately want to grab the ice ball it’s pushing to use Frost Pods ammunition for your slinger. This causes the Rime Beetle to disappear, though. Instead, attach your Launcher Net to capture it, adding it to your growing collection of endemic life in Monster Hunter Wilds.

These creatures are helpful when you’re hunting after monsters. If you want to apply any ice to what you’re hunting, grabbing these Frost Pods in the Iceshard Cliffs is a quick way to do it without forcing you to return to a nearby Pop-up Camp or to return to base camp to grab further supplies. You can only find the Rime Beetles in the Iceshard Cliffs region, so don’t expect to have these available whenever you’re exploring the Scarlet Forest or the Windward Plains.

When you return to Samin to present this beetle, he’ll be glad to see you were able to knock out another creature he needed for his research. He’ll reward you with 10 Mandragora mushrooms and five honey. You can never go wrong with having access to more honey, and the Mandragora is great for helping craft Max Potions and Immunizers in Monster Hunter Wilds.

