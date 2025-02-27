How to change the time of day and environment in Monster Hunter Wilds

As you experience the complete world of Monster Hunter Wilds, chances are you’ll occasionally need to change the time of the day or the season you’re in to find specific monsters or Endemic Life that’ll only appear during certain times.

Knowing how to change the date from morning to night or changing the environment to suit your needs is a vital part of the game to make the most out of every opportunity. After all, not everyone wants to fight monsters all the time and might want to try a spot of fishing instead in the different seasons.

Where to change the season and time in Monster Hunter Wilds

Camp is king. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change the time and day in any region in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to head back to Base Camp or one of the many Camps you have set up in the area and enter the tent. In it, you are greeted with options to change your equipment, craft items, and set up for the journey ahead.

Scrolling over to the BBQ menu, you’ll find the option Rest underneath the ability to Grill a Meal. This option, if you are taking part in a main questline at the time, will be greyed out, and you’ll be unable to use it until you complete the quest you are currently on and return to free play.

Change it all for a cost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By clicking Rest, you’ll go into a new menu where you can change the environment and time to whatever you want, depending on your region. So if you are in the Plains, you can change the environment to Plenty, Fallow, or Inclemency, which all spawn their own unique monsters, Endemic Life, and aquatic animals like Fish.

By using 300 Guild Points at a time, you can set the time, environment, or both to something new, and the next time you leave your tent, the world will change to what you have set it up to be. If you are out of Guild Points, it’s pretty easy to complete some High-Rank missions to get 300 or more at a time, so you should not ever be in a situation where they are hard to come by.

Some Endemic Life, like the Sandstar, can only be found in the Plains at Night on a Plenty season, so mix and match your seasons and times in each part of the world map and see what you can discover when trying to complete your Endemic Life or aquatic field guides.

