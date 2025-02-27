How to get a Material Retrieval farm in Monster Hunter Wilds

Farms are an essential resource for any budding hunter, and while farming, as we’ve known it from previous games, doesn’t make a return in Monster Hunter Wilds, there is still a way to gather resources and materials.

Instead of farms, you have NPCs that are unlocked in the late-game, known as Material Retrievals, that will go and find specific items you request over time, giving you a chance to farm resources like Honey, Sleeps Herb, and other handy items to make what you need without the long, drawn-out process of farming the resource manually in the field.

There are a handful of them, and while we have found some to unlock randomly, it’s worth keeping an eye out for each of the main areas for a Material Retrieval to spawn. Here are a few we have found ourselves and how we unlocked them.

How to unlock Material Retrieval in Monster Hunter Wild

Name Location Unlock requirements Apar Suja, Peaks of Accord HR15, Complete some of the local side quests Rysher Wyveria, Sild, The Keeper’s Vigil HR15, Complete the “Astonishing Adaptability” side quest Murtabak Kunafa, Windsong Village, Fields HR20, Complete “Beware the Gypceros” side quest Sabar Oilwell Basin HR20, Complete some local side quests Plumpeach WudWud Hideout, Forest HR20, Complete “Maker Fluffy Deadlings” sidequest

We will update the list above as we find more. But the first farm we found came as soon as we reached Hunter Rank 15. We found the one Material Retrieval NPC at the top of Suja, and once we talked to them, they gave us an option of different items they could go and retrieve over time.

You can’t ask them to find every item, and some Material Retrieval NPCs can find only a specific pool of items each, so making the most out of each is vital to getting everything you need. For example, we have two different NPCs get the ingredients we need to make Tranq Bombs to make capturing monsters easier, while another collects Ivy to make Pitfall Traps. This leads to an infinite loop of items where we never need to worry about grinding resources for traps ever again.

After Suja’s NPC is unlocked, try to complete as many side quests as possible in the other four main areas, like Plains, Forest, etc. Completing certain side quests will give you additional NPCs that can find more items until you have a good selection of item farms.

To collect your items, you can talk to Nata at any time from a Base Camp next to your tent. When you speak to him, you’ll notice a new Material Retrieval option where you can collect all the items the NPCs have found and change what you want that NPC to look for if you want a different resource than the one on offer. You can also go back to each NPC to pick up their specific items, but talking to Nata is the best option and makes the whole process streamlined.

