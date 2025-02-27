How to get Hunter Symbol I, II, and III in Monster Hunter Wilds

After completing the main story in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’re gifted with many new items and materials to collect, including Hunter Symbols. These are used in everything from weapons to armor to make the most potent version of that equipment.

Recommended Videos

Hunter Symbols are split into three different types, and in typical Capcom fashion, they’re given the genius names of Hunter Symbol I, Hunter Symbol II, and Hunter Symbol III. But as you ask yourself what they are, a bigger question comes to mind instead—how do you get them?

You need multiple Hunter Symbols, sometimes a dozen of each one, to complete different builds and complete sets, so you’ll want to know where to farm them.

How to find Hunter Symbol Equipment Material in Monster Hunter Wilds

Where to start? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunter Symbols I, II, and III can only be found when fighting against Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. These special types of Monsters can be found late-game after completing the main story.

Each Tempered Monster has its own difficulty and can be found from the map screen in the Environment Overview. When looking at each area, you’ll notice a five-, six-, or seven-star Tempered in some areas, and by creating a quest to hunt them, you can get one of the three Hunter Symbol tokens. The monsters are unique with a purple glow around them to help them stand out.

Five-star Tempered quests have Hunter Symbol I, six-star quests have Hunter Symbol II, and seven-star quests have Hunter Symbol III. You can find a complete list of the monsters you can face below, though remember getting a Hunter Symbol isn’t guaranteed, so you could be grinding for several hours at a time to get the amount you need for your weapons and armor.

Where to find Hunter Symbol I in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tempered gathering. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hunter Symbol 1 is the easiest to come across. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunter Symbol I fights are easy to come across, with creatures like Rathian, Nerscylla, Chatacabra, and others always spawning somewhere in the various biomes. It’s the basic type of Hunter Symbol that not many hunters will try to find because the armor and weapons aren’t that interesting, but if you want to find one, know it’s not exactly hard to find a Tempered Monster you can face off against.

Where to find Hunter Symbol II in Monster Hunter Wilds

One of the rarer Tempered finds. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rewards aplenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunter Symbol II is mainly reserved for your big guns. Not the main massive monsters, but the Tempered versions of creatures like Rathalos and Ajarakan and other six-star creatures. Despite being the middle version of the Hunter Symbols, these Tempered creatures are sometimes the hardest to come across, so its worth spending 300 Guild Points to save them as Investigations if you don’t feel like fighting them anytime soon.

Where to find Hunter Symbol III in Monster Hunter Wilds

The rare Tempered fights only appear during certain times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunter Symbol III can only be found in a handful of Tempered Monsters, which are some of the rarest to come across. These include the Apex creatures and the Gore Magala, Jin Dahaad and Arkveld fights that sometimes appear on the map.

You’d have a better chance of finding them by going into each area’s Map Overview and looking at the Forecast for that area. Some monsters like Arkveld and Jun Dahaad are guaranteed to appear during certain times of the day and season, so you can go to a camp and rest until that time to get one to spawn.

You can then hunt it straight away, save the quest as an Investigation for a later date, or fight it with friends later on so you all benefit from it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy