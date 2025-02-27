How to customize your Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is full of customization to help you express yourself through your Hunter, your Palico cat friend, and even your bird-like mount, the Seikret.

When you start up a new game in MH Wilds, you can name and customize your Hunter and Palico, but Seikret customization is nowhere to be found. Luckily, it exists in the game, albeit in a bit of a limited form, and not until you make it a bit further into the game.

Once you play through the opening quests of MH Wilds, you can supe up your Seikret like the luxury ride it is. Your Seikret is with you at all times once you acquire it, just like your Palico, so you might as well make it look the best it can be as it goes above and beyond for you in the fields of battle and discovery.

Here’s how to customize your Seikret by changing its decoration in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to edit Seikret decorations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Mount up, but in style. Image via Capcom

You can customize your Seikret by changing its decorations from your tent once you reach a certain point in the main story quest after a character in the game gifts you a Seikret. You can access your tent at home base or any pop-up camp in MH Wilds, and this is where you’ll be spending a good chunk of your time between hunts.

Enter your tent, scroll to the right to Appearance Menu, and then select Edit Seikret Decorations. Here, you will find a variety of decoration types and pendant types to equip to your Seikret. The decoration types change up the cosmetic armor you can unlock or acquire in other ways.

Later on in the story, after a mission in Chapter 1-4 called “A Hunter’s Pride,” you will be able to fully customize the appearance of your Seikret. Customization includes skin color, feather colors, patterns, thickness, eye colors, and more. This can also be done at any time when talking to Nona at base camp, and will also include the Decoration and Pendant types, as mentioned above.

In MH Wilds, Seikret customization is truly all about making your bird-lizard-horse the best looking that it can be so you can slay while you slay monsters in the wild. And looking good in any RPG where you have transmog armor and other custom options is truly what it’s all about.

Keep playing the story to unlock the ability to customize everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, the only choice for you is to decide which decoration to wear. Do you want your Seikret to stand out and have its own unique appearance, or should it match you and your palico to have a bit of uniformity in your hunting squad?

