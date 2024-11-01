Monster Hunter Wilds sets titanic mark 3 months before its actual release

We still have a pretty long time to wait before Monster Hunter Wilds comes out; an entire quarter of a year, in fact. But that hasn’t stopped the game from putting up some dominant numbers on Steam.

According to Steam DB, Monster Hunter Wilds currently has the fourth-highest 24-hour peak in concurrent players of all games on Steam at 463,798. The number is more than double Black Ops 6‘s peak in the last 24 hours, and comes very close to the popular new CoD title’s all-time peak set last week during its launch on Steam. It’s an incredibly impressive mark for the game, especially considering this is just an open beta, and the full release of the game doesn’t come until February 2025.

The game needs that beta period, too, if some of the graphics hang-ups on PC are anything to go by.

That game is fairly intensive for PCs, it turns out, and several players are having graphical issues ranging from animation hitching to full-on PS1-era polygon monsters writhing around their screens.

The toll the new game can take on graphics cards probably shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, given just how alive and interactive the world of Monster Hunter Wilds is. Upon seeing it demonstrated on the PS5 at Summer Games Fest in a media presentation, I felt strongly I had just seen a future game of the year. There’s so much detail and thought put behind the game’s biomes, how you can interact with the terrain and use it to your advantage, and, of course, the game’s monsters and how they interact with each other. If you’re planning to play the game on PC, it’s definitely worth checking out the game’s beta to see if your rig can run the game smoothly.

This is also important data for Capcom, who undoubtedly has a bit of optimization to do before the game’s release in February. Still, the numbers currently look great for the Monster Hunter series, and the beginning of 2025 is shaping up to be a good start to the year for gamers.

