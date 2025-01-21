Capcom looking to lower mammoth PC requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds’ enormous PC requirements could be lowered to provide a larger player base with the ability to enjoy the game, Capcom has suggested.

Recommended Videos

Currently, the minimum requirements to run Monster Hunter Wilds on PC call for an NVidia GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT to run the game at 30 FPS at 1080p, while the recommended requirements are for an RTX 4060. Both the RTX 2070 Super and AMD RX 6700 XT have had issues in previous betas.

Those specs may not remain the same, however, as a post on the official German Monster Hunter account on X (formerly Twitter) stated the devs are “looking into whether we can lower the recommended GPU requirements” on Jan. 18.

Hier ist ein Blick auf unseren aktualisierten Modus „Leistung priorisieren“, für die PS5. Das Team hat sich mit den Rendering-Problemen aus dem Open-Beta-Test befasst und arbeitet kontinuierlich an Verbesserungen für den Start.



Außerdem sind hier die zum Start geplanten… pic.twitter.com/mVus7yx5zo — Monster Hunter Germany (@DEMonsterHunter) January 18, 2025

Even if the requirements are not lowered, there are plans for a “standalone, free hardware benchmark tool” to be released that may make running Monster Hunter Wilds smoother for those on PC—although there isn’t much time remaining. Monster Hunter Wilds is slated for release on Feb. 28th, meaning there’s just over a month for any reduction in recommended specs to be implemented, so it may take a number of patches post release to widen the net for PC players.

The ambitious open-world approach for Monster Hunter Wilds will put strain on even high-end PCs and consoles, with the game utilizing the RE Engine that has been used for Dragon’s Dogma 2, a game that saw performance issues across all platforms, so there is cause for concern.

The open beta in early February is therefore increasingly important for Capcom ahead of the launch, with the bar set high for Monster Hunter Wilds due to fan expectation and a release window early in 2025 that has been left wide open for the title to stake an early claim for the Game of the Year crown.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy