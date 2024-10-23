How to play Monster Hunter Wilds early: Beta countdown, dates, and more

After what felt like an endless drought, it’s hard to believe that Monster Hunter Wilds is just around the corner. While the game isn’t out until next year, Capcom is extending an opportunity to certain lucky players to start hunting as early as next week.

This upcoming open beta is immensely exciting for longtime fans, especially since you’ll be able to carry over your character and a few special rewards (more on those later) into the main game when it does finally release. Read on to learn just how to get into the beta—because of course there are a few strings attached.

Monster Hunter Wilds beta start time countdown

He’s waiting for you! Image via Capcom.

In true Monster Hunter fashion, nothing is ever simple. There are actually two open beta periods that will allow you to play the game ahead of its February release date, with one granting even earlier access than the other but limited to only a select (and paying) group of players. The general open beta period will run from 10pm CT on Oct. 31 to 8:59pm CT on Nov. 3 on PC, Xbox Series and PS5 (including PS5 users who aren’t subscribed to PlayStation Plus)—so if you decide to skip out on a Halloween party to go monster slaying, I certainly won’t blame you. Unfortunately for people still playing on PS4 or Xbox One, Wilds won’t be available on those platforms.

This countdown timer will show you exactly how long you have to wait before the beta is accessible to everyone.

How to get into Monster Hunter Wilds early access

Early access is notably different from the general beta, which in itself is different from Advanced Access. It’s a whole thing. For this particular beta, early access is being offered only to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5.

If that’s you, you’ll be able to play the open beta from 10pm CT on Oct. 28 to 9:59pm CT on Oct. 30, giving you a whole three-day head start on the other platforms. Naturally, there’s nothing stopping you from coming back to double-dip with the other beta, thus giving you a whole six days of Monster Hunter to really whet your appetite.

Unfortunately, if you play on an Xbox console or PC, there’s no way for you to access this earlier early access. You’ll just have to content yourself with the regular open beta period.

How to sign up for Monster Hunter Wilds open beta

Slaying monsters has never been easier. Image via Capcom

Mercifully, there are no hoops to jump through or forms to sign if you want to play Wilds‘ open beta. You’ll simply download the beta from your preferred platform’s storefront, whether it be Steam, the PlayStation Store, or Xbox’s Microsoft Store. According to Capcom, applications will go live at 10pm CT on the day before each beta period opens, giving you ample time to pre-download and meet as many monsters as you possibly can.

How to access Monster Hunter Wilds open beta

After downloading the beta, all you have to do is wait for the open beta period to begin and open up the beta application. Have fun and happy hunting!

Don’t forget that you stand to earn a wide selection of bonuses in the main game if you’ve played the beta, including an exclusive pendant for your favorite impractically huge weapon, a curated selection of consumables, and perhaps best of all, the ability to transfer your character over. I know I’m going to spending most of those six days making sure I get my hunter’s face just right.

