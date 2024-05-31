All Monster Hunter Wilds monsters

During the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play, we got a better look at Monster Hunter Wilds and its monsters, following the announcement trailer back in December 2023.

With the new trailer, we got confirmation of some of the monsters that will appear in the game, so let’s take a look at the confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds creatures we will be seeing in the game when it drops in 2025.

Keep in mind there were glimpses of a range of monsters in both trailers, but for now, we are sticking only with the creatures that have been confirmed to definitely be appearing. There’s still a way to go until 2025, so what we see in the trailer could change drastically by the time the game comes out. With that in mind, we’re going to consider every other monster as purely speculative for now.

Confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds monsters

Chatacabra

I would have gone with the name Gorilla Gator. Image via Capcom

Chatacabra is an amphibian monster with a unique design that gives it a dinosaur/alligator look, but with a stance more akin to a gorilla. The Chatacabra can use its adhesive saliva alongside its huge tongue to attach items such as ore to its large, monkey-like forelegs, making it stronger in battle.

Ceratonoth

Spiky boys. Image via Capcom

There are male and female Ceratonoths to be found in Monster Hunter Wilds, and it’s easy to differentiate between them as the males are large and have huge dorsal horns on their backs. The females are much smaller and don’t have these horns. Ceratonoths are herbivores that seem to be a cross between dinosaurs and smaller lizards, with a bit of pangolin thrown in for good measure.

Dalthydon

You wouldn’t want to get headbutted by one of these guys. Image via Capcom

Another herbivore monster, Dalthydon is a wyvern creature with a huge, protective head shell. This shell makes them excellent defenders, though their fleshy legs and hinds aren’t quite as tough. There seem to be elements of dinosaurs and wildebeests within the Dalthydon’s design.

Doshaguma

Part bear, part lion, part gigantic hell beast. Image via Capcom

This Fanged Beast is an incredibly strong, territorial monster with a large build and somewhat menacing design. their size alone is intimidating enough, but what’s even more unnerving about these monsters is that they travel in large packs, so you’re likely to encounter multiple Doshagumas at a time. Their teeth, claws, and sheer size are sure to make them difficult monsters to face.

Rathalos

The big bad beastie of the Monster Hunter series is likely to return. Image via Capcom

I’m breaking my rule a little bit by mentioning Rathalos, as the creature hasn’t officially been confirmed on the official Monster Hunter Wilds website or the PlayStation Blog entry by Capcom USA’s social media and community manager Joseph Bustos. However, Rathalos is a staple in the Monster Hunter series, and we know that the monster will likely be coming back for Monster Hunter Wilds as we saw it in the December 2023 trailer. Rathalos is a wyvern monster often used as the poster creature for the series, so you’re likely going to have to face off against it again in the next game.

That’s all we have for the confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds monsters so far. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any other monsters that are confirmed to appear in the game in the future.

