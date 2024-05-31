An image of the player fighting monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds
Image via Capcom.
All confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds weapons so far

Weapons for every kind of monster hunter
Antonia Haynes
Published: May 31, 2024 04:39 pm

A new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds dropped at the PlayStation May 2024 State of Play, and with it came an entry on the PlayStation Blog with new information about the game’s weapons. 

We’re going to be looking at the weapons that have been confirmed to be appearing in Monster Hunter Wilds so far by the latest blog. There’s also some new features announced related to how you use your weapons in Wilds, so get ready—a whole new world’s ahead.

All weapons confirmed to appear in Monster Hunter Wilds

WeaponDescription (from previous Monster Hunter games)
BowA fast, ranged weapon.
Charge BladeA bladed weapon with two modes that the player can switch between. 
Dual BladesTwo blades that have a strong focus on offensive attacks.
Great SwordA huge sword that is very strong but slow.
GunlanceA piercing, long weapon that can fire explosive rounds. 
HammerHeavy, large weapons that can do Impact-type damage but negatively affect the player’s mobility
Heavy BowgunStrong ranged weapons that stop the player running while they use them due to their weight and size.
Hunting HornImpact damage weapons that can knock out a monster when you strike them on the head.
Insect GlaiveDouble-ended rods that are quick, agile, and can summon a Kinsect companion to help attack monsters. 
LanceLong, powerful weapons accompanied by a shield to offer defense and offense. Their damage is offset by how much they slow down the player. 
Light BowgunA light-ranged weapon with a low attack that is offset by its rapid-fire ammo. 
Long SwordSlender, long swords that are strong but cannot block attacks. 
Switch AxeA melee weapon that has a Sword mode and an Axe mode. 
Sword and ShieldA small sword with a defensive shield. The sword deals low damage with one hit but can become more powerful when the player deals combo attacks in quick succession. 

Switching between weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

According to the official Monster Hunter Wilds website, there will be a bit of a game-changing feature related to weapons coming in the next game: “Your Seikret isn’t just for travel though—you can also stash an extra weapon in its weapon sling, allowing you to switch between two weapons of your choice while out on hunts.”

Being able to carry two weapons with you that you can switch between—thanks to the sling on your Seikret mount—could make a huge difference to your hunting, so this is a new feature that you’ll want to make use of immediately. 

Focus mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

An image of the player fighting a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds
Focus mode lets you become even more precise with your hunting. Image via Capcom.

Focus mode is another new feature coming to Monster Hunter Wilds that will change up the way you use your weapons. It will give you guard abilities, allow you to hone in on enemy weaknesses, and give you more control with your aiming.

