When does Monster Hunter Wilds release?

After the worldwide success of the latest entries in the franchise, Monster Hunter is not letting fans down. A reveal trailer has given players a first look at Monster Hunter Wilds, the next sequel in the series, and fans are eager to know when it comes out.

Among surprise releases and new installments in fan-favorite series, like a new Final Fantasy 16 DLC, Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds at the 2023 Game Awards. The new title was revealed alongside an exclusive trailer.

While the reveal trailer only briefly teases what we can see in the new title, it is more than enough to quickly build anticipation, and Capcom has confirmed more details are coming next year during the franchise’s 20th anniversary in the summer. Players can also expect news for other Monster Hunter titles and the series as a whole.

But when can we expect Wilds to come out? The good news is there is already a window.

When is Monster Hunter Wilds releasing?

Ride off into Monster Hunter adventures again. Screenshot via Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam) sometime in 2025. It is set to be a sequel to Rise, the latest installment in the series, which came out originally for the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

One specific detail that may have caught your eye is the Switch is, at least initially, absent from the list of platforms Wilds is going to be available for at launch. This is all we know so far, and more news is coming in Summer 2024 when the Monster Hunter franchise celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first game being released. Perhaps Capcom might announce a more specific window for the upcoming launch then.