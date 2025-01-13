You can get easy, free loot for Monster Hunter Wilds as part of an upcoming collab

The hype for Monster Hunter Wilds continues to grow for one of the most anticipated games in early 2025, and Capcom is looking to capitalize with a new collab.

The cross-promotion collaboration takes place soon between Wilds and Monster Hunter Now, the mobile Pokémon GO-like game from the same developers at Niantic. The event includes exclusive items for MH Now, but also free items to use in MH Wilds when it launches.

A cross-promotion, if you will. Image via Capcom

“The Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration event, MH Wilds Collab Event I, will be held soon,” Capcom said in its announcement. “As part of this special event, limited-time MH Wilds Collab Event Quests will be available. Completing these quests will allow you to earn a gift code that can be redeemed for exclusive bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds.”

Upon completion of the quests, a code can then be used in Wilds when it launches to earn additional items to add to your hunter’s collection, including 10 Mega Potions, three Dust of Life, five Energy Drinks, five Well-done Steaks, and three Dash Juice. The items are nothing game-breaking by any means, but can offer a good start in the early-game for players when they begin their journey and start hunting down monsters in Wilds.

MH Now uses GPS to show monsters around your surrounding area, similarly to how you catch monsters in Pokémon GO. You can approach them and battle them to earn monster parts and other materials to craft armor and weapons to level up your hunter, just like how you can in Wilds.

The collab takes place between Feb. 3 and March 31, giving players ample time to pick up the items and maybe even get themselves hooked on MH Now in the meantime. Wilds launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on Feb. 28.

