A hunter gliding on their Seikret.
Image via Capcom
All confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds monsters, armor, and weapons

Are you excited for the release of Monster Hunter Wilds? Here is everything we know so far.
Published: Jan 9, 2025 04:37 am

Although Monster Hunter Wilds will not be released until the end of February, fans eagerly await their latest monster-hunting adventures. With multiple beta cycles approaching, players are getting a closer look at many of the game’s monsters and gear and planning their builds in advance.

While we don’t know everything coming with the game, there is already a lot of information on some of the monsters, armor, and weapons players can fight or equip. Here is everything we know about the beasts, armor, and weapons you can find in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Table of contents

All monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

An image from Monster Hunter Rivals of a character fighting against three large beasts.
Image via Capcom

It wouldn’t be a Monster Hunter game without a compelling cast of beasts you can hunt down for sport or treasure. While not every monster within the game is confirmed, here are all the monsters we currently know are in Wilds:

Arkveld

An image of the Arkveld from Monster hunter Wilds. A massive bird with gray and white feathers.
Image via Capcom

The Arkveld is typically called the White Wraith because it has gray and white wings. Attached to the Arkveld’s wings are two chain-like appendages that it can use to attack from a distance.

The Black Flame

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of The Black Flame, a mysterious monster that lights itself on fire.
A mysterious new boss arrives. Image via Capcom

The apex predator of the Oilwell Basin is the Black Flame, but nothing is known about this massive beast.

Rompopolo

An image from Monster hunter Wilds of the rompopolo, a dark creature with two legs and a long body.
Image via Capcom

The Rompopolo typically inhabits oil spills and can spew toxic gas at its prey. If you happen to fight the Rompopolo in a flammable environment, then the gas may explode.

Ajarakan

An image from Monster hunter wilds of the ajarakan, a large turtle with a fiery shell that walks on two legs.
Image via Capcom

The Ajarakan is a massive lizard with a shell made up of fiery protrusions. It stands on two legs and can scrape its claws against itself to ignite a fire in combat.

Uth Duna

An image from Monster Hunter Wild of Uth Duna, a massive dragon wtih translucent wings.
Image via Capcom

The Uth Duna is the apex predator of the Scarlet Forest and is a massive leviathan with translucent wings. You’ll likely find this creature in water-rich environments or during a downpour.

The Uth Duna can create a protective shield around itself out of water, so prepare some heavy damage before heading into the battle.

Lala Barina

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Lala Barina, a large spider with four legs and a red furry head.
Image via Capcom

This four-legged monster resembles a massive spider, equipped with a massive thorax that opens into red feathers that resemble a rose. You can find the Lala Barina hiding within the Scarlet Forest.

Rey Dau

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Rey Dau, a large yellow dragon.
Image via Capcom

The Rey Dau is an apex predator in the Winward Plains, meaning it can deal a ton of damage and comes with a special boss fight. If you are willing to challenge this yellow dragon, watch out for its powerful electrical blasts.

Balahara

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Balahara, a large worm that can tunnel underground.
Image via Capcom

The Balahara is a creature from the desert that uses its powerful body to burrow under the sand. The Balahara will typically create quicksand traps that suck prey in.

Quematrice

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Quematrice, a two legged leathery monster with a large tail.
Image via Capcom

A Quematrice is a leathery beast with two legs and a massive leather tail. It spits fire out of its mouth and spreads the flames with its tail to deal damage.

Doshaguma

An image from Monster hunter Wilds of the Doshaguma, a large gerbal-like beast.
Image via Capcom

You’ll typically encounter Doshagumas in packs, ready to jump a lone hunter and overpower them with a numbers advantage. These massive beasts have sharp fangs that tear through armor.

Chatacabra

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Chatacabra, a large reptile with two large arms and a massive tongue.
Image via Capcom

This massive amphibian has two powerful arms that can smash hunters who get too close. A Chatacabra’s defining feature is its enormous tongue, capable of picking up rocks and affixing the material to its skin.

This creates a natural stone armor, that hunters will have to break through to damage the beast.

Gypceros

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Gypceros, a tiny reptile with wings and a long tail.
Image via Capcom

A Gypceros is a powerful and heavy wyvern equipped with wings and a long tail. The Gypceros can spit poison and has a shock-resistant coat.

If you’re lucky enough to fell these beats, craft armor with extra shock-resistance to protect you from electric attacks.

All armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters riding on their mounts.
There’s plenty to equipt. Image via Capcom

In Monster Hunter Wilds, armor sets are made up of five pieces of equipment, each providing your character with buffs and skill attributes. If you equip multiple pieces of armor from the same set, they’ll gain bonus skills and damage resistance.

You can craft all of the armor with materials you’ve collected from different Monsters. This means each set is inspired by a different enemy in the game, offering unique visual appearances. While there are only four armor sets currently confirmed, it’s safe to say that plenty more will launch alongside the game in February.

Here are the four armor sets confirmed in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Armor name and imageSkillsGroup skillsSet bonus skills
Balahara Set
An image of the Balahara Armor Set from Monster Hunter Wilds, a sturdy metal armor that provides heavy defense.		Bombardier – Level 1
Stamina Surge – Level 1
Stun Resistance – Level 1		Scaling Prowess (With three pieces equipped.)None
Chatacabra Set
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Chatacabra Armor set, a blue and yellow modern armor with a mask that covers the player's mouth. 		Speed Eating – Level 1
Recovery Speed – Level 1
Stamina Surge – Level 1		Flexible Leathercraft (With three pieces equipped.)None
Doshaguma Set
An image from Monster Hunter Rivals of the Doshaguma armor set, which features a plethora of yellow feathers taken from a monster. 		Free Meal – Level 1
Recovery Speed – Level 1		Inspiring Pelt (With three pieces equipped.)Doshaguma’s Might
Hope Set
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of the Hope armor set, which features a large leather hood and coat. 		Stun Resistance – Level 1
Divine Blessing – Level 1
Stamina Surge – Level 1		NoneNone
This table will be updated once the game launches to include all the armor within the game.

All weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

An image from Monster Hunter Rivals of a character wielding a large Greatsword.
Big and strong. Image via Capcom

Wielding a weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to deal damage and determines how you play the game. Some weapons favor flashy playstyles filled with quick attacks, while others are large cleavers that deal heavy damage slowly.

Unlike other Monster Hunter games, Wilds players can carry an additional weapon on their Seikrat mount. This will allow hunters to swap between two combat styles on the fly, depending on what enemies you’re facing.

Here is a table that breaks down all of the weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds we currently know about:

Weapon and imageDescription
Great Sword
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding Great Swords. 		Large and powerful weapon that deals heavy damage slowly.
Sword and Shield
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding swords and shields. 		A balanced weapon perfect for beginners.
Dual Blades
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding dual blades. 		Light swords that attack extremely fast in a flurry.
Long Sword
An image from Monster Hunter wilds of two characters wielding longswords. 		A nimble weapon with large melee range.
Hammer
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding a Hammer. 		Deals slow heavy attacks that stun.
Hunting Horn
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding the Hunting Horn support weapon. 		A long-range support weapon that is easy to use.
Lance
An image from Monster Hunter Rivals of two characters wielding large lances. 		Large weapon that provides a strong defense.
Gunlance
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two tanks wielding Gunlances and shields. 		High offence weapon with limited range.
Switch Axe
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding Switch Axes, that deal elemental damage. 		Large axes that attack quickly and deal elemental damage.
Charge Blade
An image from Marvel Rivals of two characters wielding Charge Blades. 		A versatile weapon that is both powerful and fast.
Insect Glaive
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding Insect Glaives. 		Provides mobile aerial attacks and buffs to teammates.
Bow
Ann image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding large bows. 		A fast weapon that debuffs attackers from a distance.
Light Bowgun
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters wielding light bowguns. 		High mobility weapon with rapid-fire ranged attacks.
Heavy Bowgun
An image from Monster hunter wilds of two characters wielding heavy bowguns in armor. 		Fires slow but powerful ranged attacks.
