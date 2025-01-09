All confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds monsters, armor, and weapons

Although Monster Hunter Wilds will not be released until the end of February, fans eagerly await their latest monster-hunting adventures. With multiple beta cycles approaching, players are getting a closer look at many of the game’s monsters and gear and planning their builds in advance.

While we don’t know everything coming with the game, there is already a lot of information on some of the monsters, armor, and weapons players can fight or equip. Here is everything we know about the beasts, armor, and weapons you can find in Monster Hunter Wilds.

All monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image via Capcom

It wouldn’t be a Monster Hunter game without a compelling cast of beasts you can hunt down for sport or treasure. While not every monster within the game is confirmed, here are all the monsters we currently know are in Wilds:

Arkveld

Image via Capcom

The Arkveld is typically called the White Wraith because it has gray and white wings. Attached to the Arkveld’s wings are two chain-like appendages that it can use to attack from a distance.

The Black Flame

A mysterious new boss arrives. Image via Capcom

The apex predator of the Oilwell Basin is the Black Flame, but nothing is known about this massive beast.

Rompopolo

Image via Capcom

The Rompopolo typically inhabits oil spills and can spew toxic gas at its prey. If you happen to fight the Rompopolo in a flammable environment, then the gas may explode.

Ajarakan

Image via Capcom

The Ajarakan is a massive lizard with a shell made up of fiery protrusions. It stands on two legs and can scrape its claws against itself to ignite a fire in combat.

Uth Duna

Image via Capcom

The Uth Duna is the apex predator of the Scarlet Forest and is a massive leviathan with translucent wings. You’ll likely find this creature in water-rich environments or during a downpour.

The Uth Duna can create a protective shield around itself out of water, so prepare some heavy damage before heading into the battle.

Lala Barina

Image via Capcom

This four-legged monster resembles a massive spider, equipped with a massive thorax that opens into red feathers that resemble a rose. You can find the Lala Barina hiding within the Scarlet Forest.

Rey Dau

Image via Capcom

The Rey Dau is an apex predator in the Winward Plains, meaning it can deal a ton of damage and comes with a special boss fight. If you are willing to challenge this yellow dragon, watch out for its powerful electrical blasts.

Balahara

Image via Capcom

The Balahara is a creature from the desert that uses its powerful body to burrow under the sand. The Balahara will typically create quicksand traps that suck prey in.

Quematrice

Image via Capcom

A Quematrice is a leathery beast with two legs and a massive leather tail. It spits fire out of its mouth and spreads the flames with its tail to deal damage.

Doshaguma

Image via Capcom

You’ll typically encounter Doshagumas in packs, ready to jump a lone hunter and overpower them with a numbers advantage. These massive beasts have sharp fangs that tear through armor.

Chatacabra

Image via Capcom

This massive amphibian has two powerful arms that can smash hunters who get too close. A Chatacabra’s defining feature is its enormous tongue, capable of picking up rocks and affixing the material to its skin.

This creates a natural stone armor, that hunters will have to break through to damage the beast.

Gypceros

Image via Capcom

A Gypceros is a powerful and heavy wyvern equipped with wings and a long tail. The Gypceros can spit poison and has a shock-resistant coat.

If you’re lucky enough to fell these beats, craft armor with extra shock-resistance to protect you from electric attacks.

All armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

There’s plenty to equipt. Image via Capcom

In Monster Hunter Wilds, armor sets are made up of five pieces of equipment, each providing your character with buffs and skill attributes. If you equip multiple pieces of armor from the same set, they’ll gain bonus skills and damage resistance.

You can craft all of the armor with materials you’ve collected from different Monsters. This means each set is inspired by a different enemy in the game, offering unique visual appearances. While there are only four armor sets currently confirmed, it’s safe to say that plenty more will launch alongside the game in February.

Here are the four armor sets confirmed in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Armor name and image Skills Group skills Set bonus skills Balahara Set

Bombardier – Level 1

Stamina Surge – Level 1

Stun Resistance – Level 1 Scaling Prowess (With three pieces equipped.) None Chatacabra Set

Speed Eating – Level 1

Recovery Speed – Level 1

Stamina Surge – Level 1 Flexible Leathercraft (With three pieces equipped.) None Doshaguma Set

Free Meal – Level 1

Recovery Speed – Level 1 Inspiring Pelt (With three pieces equipped.) Doshaguma’s Might Hope Set

Stun Resistance – Level 1

Divine Blessing – Level 1

Stamina Surge – Level 1 None None This table will be updated once the game launches to include all the armor within the game.

All weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Big and strong. Image via Capcom

Wielding a weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to deal damage and determines how you play the game. Some weapons favor flashy playstyles filled with quick attacks, while others are large cleavers that deal heavy damage slowly.

Unlike other Monster Hunter games, Wilds players can carry an additional weapon on their Seikrat mount. This will allow hunters to swap between two combat styles on the fly, depending on what enemies you’re facing.

Here is a table that breaks down all of the weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds we currently know about:

Weapon and image Description Great Sword

Large and powerful weapon that deals heavy damage slowly. Sword and Shield

A balanced weapon perfect for beginners. Dual Blades

Light swords that attack extremely fast in a flurry. Long Sword

A nimble weapon with large melee range. Hammer

Deals slow heavy attacks that stun. Hunting Horn

A long-range support weapon that is easy to use. Lance

Large weapon that provides a strong defense. Gunlance

High offence weapon with limited range. Switch Axe

Large axes that attack quickly and deal elemental damage. Charge Blade

A versatile weapon that is both powerful and fast. Insect Glaive

Provides mobile aerial attacks and buffs to teammates. Bow

A fast weapon that debuffs attackers from a distance. Light Bowgun

High mobility weapon with rapid-fire ranged attacks. Heavy Bowgun

Fires slow but powerful ranged attacks.

