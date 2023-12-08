Category:
Capcom debuts Monster Hunter: Wilds with incredible preview of visuals and movement 

The hunt moves to new and more powerful pastures.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Dec 7, 2023 11:27 pm
|
Updated: Dec 7, 2023 11:28 pm
Monster Hunter Wilds logo plastered against the big showpiece backdrop from its first trailer.

Capcom is already prepping its 2025 slate of releases with the reveal of Monster Hunter Wilds, the next installment in the long-running franchise that will release after its 20th anniversary.

The teaser that popped up at the end of The Game Awards 2023 ceremony in L.A. on Dec. 7 was mostly a teaser of what is to come for the Monster Hunter sequel, showcasing the number of creatures that can appear on screen at once along with some of the new environmental effects that will impact your hunts across the varied landscapes.

Right off the bat, you see a hunter riding their new mount through a herd of varying monsters before larger, more vicious creatures begin attacking them. This is followed by a dust cloud rolling through the desert biome and completely covering everything as the player continues to weave between creatures, avoid attacks, and witnesses lightning strike one of the horned beasts defending themselves from an onslaught.

Related

Capcom insider comments stir Monster Hunter World 2 wishes again
While this is clearly a follow-up to Monster Hunter World, it takes the improved movement from Rise and pushes it even further. This new mount allows you to, seemingly, freely bounce around select outcroppings of rocks and glide through the air. And, knowing Capcom, more abilities will make traversal feel even better that have yet to be revealed. 

Currently, Monster Hunter Wilds is slated to release at some point in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Capcom’s recent history has them launching MH titles in the first part of the year, so a January to April 2025 window seems likely, barring any major changes.

More information about Wilds and the Monster Hunter franchise as a whole will be shared next Summer during the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.