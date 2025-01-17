Monster Hunter Wilds minimum system requirements for PC

Capcom has revealed several details about the exciting upcoming release of Monster Hunter Wilds, including the PC version. Here’s all you need to know to run Monster Hunter Wilds on PC.

Like many titles from Capcom, Monster Hunter Wilds is being developed on the RE Engine. As such, it’s no surprise that the game has impeccable resolution quality, visuals, and performance. It doesn’t demand too much from your PC, and most players with a decent rig will be able to run the game easily but will require a little more power to run its best possible version.

Monster Hunter Wilds minimum and recommended system requirements

Monster Hunter Wilds looks fantastic on a decent PC. Image via Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds minimum system requirements

OS : Windows®10 (64-bit Required)

: Windows®10 (64-bit Required) Processor : Intel® Core™ i5-10600 or Intel® Core™ i3-12100F or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

: Intel® Core™ i5-10600 or Intel® Core™ i3-12100F or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super(VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT(VRAM 6GB)

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super(VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT(VRAM 6GB) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 140 GB available space

Monster Hunter Wilds recommended system requirements

OS : Windows®10 (64-bit Required)

: Windows®10 (64-bit Required) Processor : Intel® Core™ i5-11600K or Intel® Core™ i5-12400 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500

: Intel® Core™ i5-11600K or Intel® Core™ i5-12400 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 Super(VRAM 8GB) or NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060(VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6700XT(VRAM 12GB)

: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 Super(VRAM 8GB) or NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060(VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6700XT(VRAM 12GB) DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 140 GB available space

Unsurprisingly, Monster Hunter Wilds requires a significant amount of free storage space. To run it, you need a whopping 140GB of storage space, which can comfortably be enough for over three games. Not only that, but you also will not be able to run the game if you only have a standard HDD, as it requires an SSD. In addition to the benefits of SSD, the game supports DirectStorage, a technology from Microsoft designed to optimize data loading for games by leveraging the speed of modern NVMe SSDs. It reduces load times by delivering data directly to the GPU for faster processing.

Additionally, the resolution you can run the game at depends on your graphics card. To run the game on Medium settings at 1080p resolution and 60 fps, you will need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card with an Intel Core i5-11600K, Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 processor. What’s surprising, however, is that in addition to these cards, Frame Generation needs to be enabled for the game to run at 1080p to run at 60fps.

This means GPUs lower than a 2070 Super will not be able to run the game at native 1080p. However, with at least a GTX 1660 Super(VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT, you can run the game at 1080p but upscaled from 720p on the lowest graphics setting. Additionally, you can run Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K on PC. If you have at least a NVIDIA 4070 with 8GB VRAM, you should be able to run the game on the highest setting at 4K 60fps.

