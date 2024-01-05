Monster Hunter World: How to get Conflagrant Sacs

The myriad of items in the universe of Monster Hunter World can often be overwhelming, for both new and old players. For instance, what are Conflagrant Sacs, and how can you farm them? This non-specific item has, thankfully, a few sources of farmable value.

Conflagrant Sacs are a Rarity Nine powder-like item in Monster Hunter World. It’s worth 3,400 Zenny and is unpurchaseable from any store. As a result, it is a monster and quest item.

Where to find Conflagrant Sacs in Monster Hunter World

These small red sacs are useful for several mid and endgame weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want Conflagrant Sacs in MHW, you must hunt Master Rank Wyverns that breath fire. This includes all variants of Rathian and Rathalos, Anjanath, Lavasioth, Uragann, and Yian Garuga. Of these monsters, Yian Garuga and the Metallic Raths have the best drop rates for general hunting. In addition, the A New Troublemaker in Town and A Sky & Sea of Fire quests have a chance to drop two and four of the Sacs, respectively.

Like many elemental sacs, Conflagrant Sacs are dropped from a handful of fire-breathing monsters. As the Master Rank version of Inferno Sacs, Conflagrant Sacs are largely dropped from the same monsters. If it breathes fire, it’ll probably drop a sac. That means the following monsters will help you out:

Rathian

Pink Rathian

Gold Rathian

Rathalos

Azure Rathalos

Silver Rathalos

Anjanath

Lavasioth

Uragaan

Yian Garuga

Don’t worry about part breaks if you just want Conflagrant Sacs. These items are rewards for a successful hunt of a Monster. You also do not get them from carves, so capturing these beasts is the best way to farm Sacs.

Of these monsters, Yian Garuga, Gold Rathian, and Silver Rathalos are unique, in that they have a drop rate of two Conflagrant Sacs per item proc, instead of one. We have the best time hunting Yian Garuga since they spend more time on the ground than the Metallic Raths, so we recommend hunting it if you’re wanting to farm the sacs.

The higher rarity investigation you take for hunting a monster, the more Sacs you receive for a successful hunt. For example, Gold Investigation rewards for monsters like Uragaan and Lavasioth will drop three Conflagrant Sacs per item proc. However, remember these are investigation rewards—not hunting rewards. So make sure you complete the investigation properly if you want these bonus Sacs.

That being said, you don’t only get Conflagrant Sacs for hunting and investigations. There are two quests that have dedicated Conflagrant Sac drops as part of their item pool. They are:

A New Troublemaker in Town: Master Rank Two, Hunt or Capture Anjanath and Banbaro, Ancient Forest.

Master Rank Two, Hunt or Capture Anjanath and Banbaro, Ancient Forest. A Sky & Sea of Fire: Master Rank Three, Hunt or Capture Rathalos and Lavasioth, Elder’s Recess.

These quests have a Conflagrant Sac rate of two and four per item proc, respectively. If you don’t mind farming a quest, A Sky & Sea of Fire is the most efficient farm of Conflagrant Sacs in Monster Hunter World. However, they still aren’t guaranteed, so brace yourself for some classic Monster Hunter RNG.

What are Conflagrant Sacs used for in Monster Hunter World?

The Anjanath armor might be weak for general builds, but comes with quite a bit of Fire Attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Conflagrant Sacs are useful for crafting mid-level fire elemental weapons and lower-ranking armor in MHW. You will only need one Conflagrant Sac for each weapon upgrade, other than the Rathalos Tree weapons of Twin Flames and Rathbringer Axe I. The armors which require Conflagrant Sacs tend to be somewhat lower power for endgame MHW, though totally fine for midgame.

Conflagrant Sacs are primarily used for a wide variety of fire weapons, primarily from the Anjanath Tree. In fact, 12 of the 14 weapons in MHW utilize Conflagrant Sacs for their Anjanath Tree, with the only exceptions being Charge Blade and Lance. Only one Sac will be needed for each of these weapons, which you’ll more than likely acquire while hunting the other required Anjanath parts.

In terms of non-Anjanath uses of Conflagrant Sacs, only two weapon trees require them. The Rathalos Dual Blade and Switch Axe tree will need a handful of them for each of their upgrades.

The specific weapons which need Conflagrant Sacs include:

Gnashing Flammenzahn + (Anjanath Great Sword)

(Anjanath Great Sword) Anja Direfang I (Anjanath Long Sword)

(Anjanath Long Sword) Gnashing Flammensucher + (Anjanath Sword and Shield)

(Anjanath Sword and Shield) Anja Twinrippers I (Anjanath Dual Blades)

(Anjanath Dual Blades) Anja Firecemaul I (Anjanath Hammer)

(Anjanath Hammer) Anjanath Hum I (Anjanath Hunting Horn)

(Anjanath Hunting Horn) Anjanath Flamelance I (Anjanath Gunlance)

(Anjanath Gunlance) Gnashing Flammenbell + (Anjanath Switch Axe)

(Anjanath Switch Axe) Gnashing Flammenkaefer + (Anjanath Insect Glaive)

(Anjanath Insect Glaive) Anja Buster IV (Anjanath Light Bowgun)

(Anjanath Light Bowgun) Gnashing Flammenkanone + (Anjanath Heavy Bowgun)

(Anjanath Heavy Bowgun) Anjanath Flamebow I (Anjanath Bow)

(Anjanath Bow) Twin Flames (Rathalos Dual Blades, requires four Conflagrant Sacs)

(Rathalos Dual Blades, requires four Conflagrant Sacs) Rathbringer Axe I (Rathalos Switch Axe, requires three Conflagrant Sacs)

There is also a Kinsect that needs it; the Foliacath I Forz Pseudocath. This is a Rarity Nine Kinsect with Sever damage and Blast dust. It’s notable for being part of a Kinsect line which reaches 20 Speed, which is usually preferred by Insect Glaives.

If you want to craft all weapons—and the Kinsect—that require Conflagrant Sacs, you’ll only need 21 sacs. These weapons aren’t the tips of the iceberg for any tree though, so you’ll need more materials afterwards if you want max-power Anjanath weapons. Those weapons aren’t the strongest but allow for exceptional Augment.

The armors which require Conflagrant Sacs are usually less effective than you’d want. Most of them have awkward utility skills which also have Fire Attack, such as the Anja Vambraces Beta. However, they’re reasonable armor sets before the Rarity 12 big sluggers.

The following pieces of armor require Conflagrant Sacs. For each of them, the Alpha and Beta sets require the same number of Sacs, so we won’t repeat them.

Anja Helm + (Three)

(Three) Anja Vambraces + (Two)

(Two) Rathian Greaves + (Three)

(Three) Rath Heart Greaves + (Three)

(Three) Artian Vambraces + (Four)

(Four) Lavasioth Mail + (Six)

(Six) Rathalos Coil + (Three)

(Three) Rathalos Greaves + (Three)

In total, if you wish to craft all armor pieces—including both Alpha and Beta—you’ll be forking up 54 Conflagrant Sacs. This may seem like a lot, but you’ll often generate 10 or more dust during Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian hunts.