Monster Hunter World Armor: Every set, listed

Monster Hunter: World is having a resurgence, so now is the perfect time to double-check your armor lists. There are a lot of different ways to mash monster parts together to make different protective gear, as it turns out.
Every armor set in Monster Hunter: Word
There are 354 armor sets across the three ranks of Monster Hunter World. 40 are in Low rank, 134 are in High rank, and a whopping 180 are in Master. The same Smithy can make all types, as long as you have the monster parts and Zenny.
Where do I get new armor sets in Monster Hunter: Word?
To craft new armor sets in MHW, you must head to the Smithy on the second floor of Asteria or the large central building of Seliana. From there, talk with the smith behind the main desk. Select “Forge Equipment” and then “Armor” to see the available armors. The only exception is armors that are given to you, such as the Guardian Armor.
Before you can see a new type of armor in MHW, you must first receive a core part. Typically, that means slaying whatever monster whose parts make up the gear you’re making. For example, to see a Nergigante helmet, you must first kill a Nergigante to get the parts required. Then, you should see the Nergigante set in the Smithy, alongside all of the parts needed to craft each piece.
For event-specific sets, like Lunastra Gamma, you must get the event ticket to see the armor set. You can’t just kill a normal Lunastra to see what parts are needed to make the rest of the set. You’ll have to take down her Arch-Tempered form in the quest “When Blue Dust Surpasses Red Lust,” which is no easy feat. Other event-based armor sets work the same. And, sadly, some event-specific sets—like the Artemis set—are likely lost to time.
However, it’s important to note not all armor sets come with full gear. For example, the Shamos Armor set only comes with the Shamos visor, rather than a full set of armor.
For each rank, we will order the armors alphabetically by their rarity. So, all rarity one armors, then all rarity two, etc. If you do not see the armor set that you want in your Smithy, you may need to continue story progress and defeat stronger monsters, since rarity usually means the armor set comes from a larger and more powerful monster or event quest.
Low rank armor sets
Low-rank armor sets are tutorial armor sets for Monster Hunter: World. They include all armor sets from rarity one to rarity four. This is by far the shortest category, with only 40 total armor sets to collect.
|Rarity
|Armor Set Name
|One
|Bone
|One
|Chainmail
|One
|Gajau
|One
|Harvest
|One
|Hunter’s Armor
|One
|Jagras
|One
|Kestodon
|One
|Kulu
|One
|Leather
|One
|Origin
|One
|Vespoid
|Two
|Alloy
|Two
|Barroth
|Two
|Jyura
|Two
|Kadachi
|Two
|Pukei
|Two
|Ryu’s Armor
|Three
|Anja
|Three
|Baan
|Three
|Blossom
|Three
|Butterfly
|Three
|Diver
|Three
|Girros
|Three
|High Metal
|Three
|Hornetaur
|Three
|King Beetle
|Three
|Lumu
|Three
|Rathian
|Three
|Shamos
|Three
|Tzitzi
|Four
|Brigade
|Four
|Death Stench
|Four
|Diablos
|Four
|Gala Suit
|Four
|Ingot
|Four
|Kirin
|Four
|Legiana
|Four
|Odogaron
|Four
|Orion Armor
|Four
|Rathalos
High rank armor sets
High-rank armor is what you’ll wear most of the time in Monster Hunter: World‘s basegame content. They range from rarity five to rarity eight and include several event-based sets, such as the PlayStation and Xbox exclusive Aloy Alpha set.
High Rank is where MHW introduces the Alpha (α), Beta (β), and Gamma (γ) armor set types. Alpha armor sets have more skills on them but less room for decorations. Beta sets have fewer skills, but larger and more numerous decoration slots. Beta sets will almost always be better than Alpha sets, as long as you have the right decorations to give yourself damage skills. Alpha sets tend to include many different utility skills, which can work for the right build, but are usually somewhat low-impact skills like Speed Eater.
Gamma sets are typically the best of both worlds, with better skills and decoration slots than their Alpha and Beta counterparts.
However, to get Gamma armor sets, you typically must take down the strongest versions of monsters available in that difficulty—the Arch-Tempered monsters.
|Rarity
|Armor Set Name
|Five
|Alloy Alpha
|Five
|Alloy Beta
|Five
|Aloy Alpha
|Five
|Anja Alpha
|Five
|Anja Beta
|Five
|Barnos Alpha
|Five
|Barnos Beta
|Five
|Barroth Alpha
|Five
|Barroth Beta
|Five
|Blossom Alpha Armor
|Five
|Bone Alpha
|Five
|Bone Beta
|Five
|Butterfly Alpha
|Five
|Butterfly Beta
|Five
|Chainmail Alpha
|Five
|Chainmail Beta
|Five
|Diver Alpha Armor
|Five
|Dodogama Alpha
|Five
|Dodogama Beta
|Five
|Gajau Alpha
|Five
|Gajau Beta
|Five
|Gastodon Alpha
|Five
|Gastodon Beta
|Five
|Girros Alpha
|Five
|Girros Beta
|Five
|Hornetaur Alpha
|Five
|Hornetaur Beta
|Five
|Hunter’s Alpha
|Five
|Hunter’s Beta
|Five
|Jagras Alpha
|Five
|Jagras Beta
|Five
|Jyura Alpha
|Five
|Jyura Beta
|Five
|Kadachi Alpha
|Five
|Kadachi Beta
|Five
|Kestodon Alpha
|Five
|Kestodon Beta
|Five
|King Beetle Alpha
|Five
|King Beetle Beta
|Five
|Kulu Alpha
|Five
|Kulu Beta
|Five
|Lavasioth Alpha
|Five
|Lavasitoh Beta
|Five
|Leather Alpha
|Five
|Leather Beta
|Five
|Lumu Alpha
|Five
|Lumu Beta
|Five
|Mosswine Alpha
|Five
|Pukei Alpha
|Five
|Pukei Beta
|Five
|Rathian Alpha
|Five
|Rathian Beta
|Five
|Shamos Alpha
|Five
|Shamos Beta
|Five
|Tzitzi Alpha
|Five
|Tzitzi Beta
|Five
|Vespoid Alpha
|Five
|Vespoid Beta
|Six
|Brigade Alpha Armor
|Six
|Brigade Beta Armor
|Six
|Baan Alpha
|Six
|Baan Beta
|Six
|Diablos Alpha
|Six
|Diablos Beta
|Six
|Faux Felyne Alpha
|Six
|Guardian Armor
|Six
|Harvest Armor Alpha
|Six
|High Metal Alpha
|Six
|High Metal Beta
|Six
|Ingot Alpha
|Six
|Ingot Beta
|Six
|Legiana Alpha
|Six
|Legiana Beta
|Six
|Odogaron Alpha
|Six
|Odogaron Beta
|Six
|Rath Heart Alpha
|Six
|Rath Heart Beta
|Six
|Rathalos Alpha
|Six
|Rathalos Beta
|Six
|Sakura Alpha Armor
|Six
|Strategist Alpha
|Six
|Zorah Alpha
|Six
|Zorah Beta
|Seven
|Azure Starlord Alpha
|Seven
|Bazel Alpha
|Seven
|Bazel Beta
|Seven
|Damascus Alpha
|Seven
|Damascus Beta
|Seven
|Death Stench Alpha
|Seven
|Death Stench Beta
|Seven
|Deviljho Alpha
|Seven
|Deviljho Beta
|Seven
|Diablos Nero Alpha
|Seven
|Diablos Nero Beta
|Seven
|Dober Alpha
|Seven
|Dober Beta
|Seven
|Gala Suit Alpha
|Seven
|Rath Soul Alpha
|Seven
|Rath Soul Beta
|Seven
|Ryu’s Armor Alpha
|Seven
|Uragaan Alpha
|Seven
|Uragaan Beta
|Eight
|Commission Alpha
|Eight
|Commission Beta
|Eight
|Dante Alpha
|Eight
|Dragonking Alpha
|Eight
|Drachen Alpha
|Eight
|Guild Cross Alpha
|Eight
|Guild Cross Beta
|Eight
|Kirin Alpha
|Eight
|Kirin Beta
|Eight
|Kirin Gamma
|Eight
|Kulve Taroth Alpha
|Eight
|Kulve Taroth Beta
|Eight
|Kulve Taroth Gamma
|Eight
|Kushala Alpha
|Eight
|Kushala Beta
|Eight
|Kushala Gamma
|Eight
|Lunastra Alpha
|Eight
|Lunastra Beta
|Eight
|Lunastra Gamma
|Eight
|Nergigante Alpha
|Eight
|Nergigante Beta
|Eight
|Nergigante Gamma
|Eight
|Teostra Alpha
|Eight
|Teostra Beta
|Eight
|Teostra Gamma
|Eight
|Vaal Hazak Alpha
|Eight
|Vaal Hazak Beta
|Eight
|Vaal Hazak Gamma
|Eight
|Xeno’jiiva Alpha
|Eight
|Xeno’jiiva Beta
|Eight
|Xeno’jiiva Gamma
|Eight
|Zorah Gamma
Master rank armor sets
The following armor sets are only available in the Iceborne DLC for Monster Hunter World. They range from rarity nine to rarity 12. This is where most of the armor in the game comes from, with over 170 sets to collect—a total of 180 if you include event exclusives. They usually follow the same Alpha and Beta setup from High Rank, though they also have a plus sign attached to them to distinguish them from high rank armor sets.
|Rarity
|Armor Set Name
|Nine
|Alloy Alpha+
|Nine
|Alloy Beta+
|Nine
|Anja Alpha+
|Nine
|Anja Beta+
|Nine
|Astral Alpha+
|Nine
|Baan Alpha+
|Nine
|Baan Beta+
|Nine
|Banbaro Alpha+
|Nine
|Banbaro Beta+
|Nine
|Barnos Alpha+
|Nine
|Barnos Beta+
|Nine
|Barroth Alpha+
|Nine
|Barroth Beta+
|Nine
|Beo Alpha+
|Nine
|Beo Beta+
|Nine
|Bone Alpha+
|Nine
|Bone Beta+
|Nine
|Coral Pukei Alpha+
|Nine
|Coral Pukei Beta+
|Nine
|Cortos Alpha+
|Nine
|Cortos Beta+
|Nine
|Dodogama Alpha+
|Nine
|Dodogama Beta+
|Nine
|Gajau Alpha+
|Nine
|Gajau Beta+
|Nine
|Gastodon Alpha+
|Nine
|Gastodon Beta+
|Nine
|Girros Alpha+
|Nine
|Girros Beta+
|Nine
|High Metal Alpha+
|Nine
|High Metal Beta+
|Nine
|Hornetaur Alpha+
|Nine
|Hornetaur Beta+
|Nine
|Jagras Alpha+
|Nine
|Jagras Beta+
|Nine
|Jyura Alpha+
|Nine
|Jyura Beta+
|Nine
|Kadachi Alpha+
|Nine
|Kadachi Beta+
|Nine
|Kestodon Alpha+
|Nine
|Kestodon Beta+
|Nine
|Kulu Alpha+
|Nine
|Kulu Beta+
|Nine
|Lumu Alpha+
|Nine
|Lumu Beta+
|Nine
|Lumu Phantasm Alpha+
|Nine
|Lumu Phantasm Beta+
|Nine
|Oolong Alpha+
|Nine
|Pearlspring Alpha+
|Nine
|Pukei Alpha+
|Nine
|Pukei Beta+
|Nine
|Rath Heart Alpha+
|Nine
|Rath Heart Beta+
|Nine
|Rathian Alpha+
|Nine
|Rathian Beta+
|Nine
|Shamos Alpha+
|Nine
|Shamos Beta+
|Nine
|Tzitzi Alpha+
|Nine
|Tzitzi Beta+
|Nine
|Vespoid Alpha+
|Nine
|Vespoid Beta+
|Nine
|Viper Kadachi Alpha+
|Nine
|Viper Kadachi Beta+
|Nine
|Wulg Alpha+
|Nine
|Wulg Beta+
|10
|Artian Alpha+
|10
|Artian Beta+
|10
|Barioth Alpha+
|10
|Barioth Beta+
|10
|Brachydios Alpha+
|10
|Brachydios Beta+
|10
|Clockwork Alpha+
|10
|Clockwork Beta+
|10
|Diablos Alpha+
|10
|Diablos Beta+
|10
|Glavenus Alpha+
|10
|Glavenus Beta+
|10
|Ingot Alpha+
|10
|Ingot Beta+
|10
|Lavasioth Alpha+
|10
|Lavasioth Beta+
|10
|Legiana Alpha+
|10
|Legiana Beta+
|10
|Nargacuga Alpha+
|10
|Nargacuga Beta+
|10
|Odogaron Alpha+
|10
|Odogaron Beta+
|10
|Passionate Alpha+
|10
|Rathalos Alpha+
|10
|Rathalos Beta+
|10
|Rose Alpha+
|10
|Tigrex Alpha+
|10
|Tigrex Beta+
|10
|Uragaan Alpha+
|10
|Uragaan Beta+
|11
|Acidic Glavenus Alpha+
|11
|Acidic Glavenus Beta+
|11
|Artemis Alpha+
|11
|Black Belt Alpha+
|11
|Black Belt Beta+
|11
|Brute Tigrex Alpha+
|11
|Brute Tigrex Beta+
|11
|Buff Body Alpha+
|11
|Damascus Alpha+
|11
|Damascus Beta+
|11
|Death Garon Alpha+
|11
|Death Garon Beta+
|11
|Demonlord Alpha+
|11
|Diablos Nero Alpha+
|11
|Diablos Nero Beta+
|11
|Dober Alpha+
|11
|Dober Beta+
|11
|Frostfang Barioth Alpha+
|11
|Frostfang Barioth Beta+
|11
|Fulgur Anja Alpha+
|11
|Fulgur Anja Beta+
|11
|Guild Palace Alpha+
|11
|Guild Palace Beta+
|11
|Rajang Alpha+
|11
|Rajang Beta+
|11
|Rath Soul Alpha+
|11
|Rath Soul Beta+
|11
|Savage Jho Alpha+
|11
|Savage Jho Beta+
|11
|Seething Bazel Alpha+
|11
|Seething Bazel Beta+
|11
|Shrieking Legia Alpha+
|11
|Shrieking Legia Beta+
|11
|Stygian Zin Alpha+
|11
|Stygian Zin Beta+
|11
|Yian Garuga Alpha+
|11
|Yian Garuga Beta+
|11
|Zinogre Alpha+
|11
|Zinogre Beta+
|12
|Alatreon Alpha+
|12
|Alatreon Beta+
|12
|Azure Age Alpha+
|12
|Banuk Alpha+
|12
|Blackveil Hazak Alpha+
|12
|Blackveil Hazak Beta+
|12
|Claire Alpha+
|12
|Fatalis Alpha+
|12
|Fatalis Beta+
|12
|Furious Rajang Alpha+
|12
|Furious Rajang Beta+
|12
|Golden Lune Alpha+
|12
|Golden Lune Beta+
|12
|Guildwork Alpha+
|12
|Guildwork Beta+
|12
|Kirin Alpha+
|12
|Kirin Beta+
|12
|Kulve Taroth+
|12
|Kulve Taroth+
|12
|Kushala Alpha+
|12
|Kushala Beta+
|12
|Leon Alpha+
|12
|Lunastra Alpha+
|12
|Lunastra Beta+
|12
|Namielle Alpha+
|12
|Namielle Beta+
|12
|Namielle Gamma+
|12
|Raging Brachy Alpha+
|12
|Raging Brachy Beta+
|12
|Ruiner Nergi Alpha+
|12
|Ruiner Nergi Beta+
|12
|Safi’jiiva Alpha+
|12
|Safi’jiiva Beta+
|12
|Shara Ishvalda Alpha+
|12
|Shara Ishvalda Beta+
|12
|Shield-Weaver+
|12
|Silver Sol Alpha+
|12
|Silver Sol Beta+
|12
|Teostra Alpha+
|12
|Teostra Beta+
|12
|Velkhana Alpha+
|12
|Velkhana Beta+
|12
|Velkhana Gamma+
|12
|Zorah Alpha+
|12
|Zorah Beta+