Monster Hunter World Armor: Every set, listed

Monster Hunter: World is having a resurgence, so now is the perfect time to double-check your armor lists. There are a lot of different ways to mash monster parts together to make different protective gear, as it turns out.

Every armor set in Monster Hunter: Word

You’re going to be real good friends with this forge by the end of your Monster Hunting days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 354 armor sets across the three ranks of Monster Hunter World. 40 are in Low rank, 134 are in High rank, and a whopping 180 are in Master. The same Smithy can make all types, as long as you have the monster parts and Zenny.

Where do I get new armor sets in Monster Hunter: Word?

Seliana and Astera both have forges where you can craft armor sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft new armor sets in MHW, you must head to the Smithy on the second floor of Asteria or the large central building of Seliana. From there, talk with the smith behind the main desk. Select “Forge Equipment” and then “Armor” to see the available armors. The only exception is armors that are given to you, such as the Guardian Armor.

Before you can see a new type of armor in MHW, you must first receive a core part. Typically, that means slaying whatever monster whose parts make up the gear you’re making. For example, to see a Nergigante helmet, you must first kill a Nergigante to get the parts required. Then, you should see the Nergigante set in the Smithy, alongside all of the parts needed to craft each piece.

For event-specific sets, like Lunastra Gamma, you must get the event ticket to see the armor set. You can’t just kill a normal Lunastra to see what parts are needed to make the rest of the set. You’ll have to take down her Arch-Tempered form in the quest “When Blue Dust Surpasses Red Lust,” which is no easy feat. Other event-based armor sets work the same. And, sadly, some event-specific sets—like the Artemis set—are likely lost to time.

However, it’s important to note not all armor sets come with full gear. For example, the Shamos Armor set only comes with the Shamos visor, rather than a full set of armor.

For each rank, we will order the armors alphabetically by their rarity. So, all rarity one armors, then all rarity two, etc. If you do not see the armor set that you want in your Smithy, you may need to continue story progress and defeat stronger monsters, since rarity usually means the armor set comes from a larger and more powerful monster or event quest.

Low rank armor sets

You’ve got to start somewhere, unless you use the Guardian Armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Low-rank armor sets are tutorial armor sets for Monster Hunter: World. They include all armor sets from rarity one to rarity four. This is by far the shortest category, with only 40 total armor sets to collect.

Rarity Armor Set Name One Bone One Chainmail One Gajau One Harvest One Hunter’s Armor One Jagras One Kestodon One Kulu One Leather One Origin One Vespoid Two Alloy Two Barroth Two Jyura Two Kadachi Two Pukei Two Ryu’s Armor Three Anja Three Baan Three Blossom Three Butterfly Three Diver Three Girros Three High Metal Three Hornetaur Three King Beetle Three Lumu Three Rathian Three Shamos Three Tzitzi Four Brigade Four Death Stench Four Diablos Four Gala Suit Four Ingot Four Kirin Four Legiana Four Odogaron Four Orion Armor Four Rathalos

High rank armor sets

You’ll be here until you’re in Iceborne, so your high rank armor sets will be plentiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

High-rank armor is what you’ll wear most of the time in Monster Hunter: World‘s basegame content. They range from rarity five to rarity eight and include several event-based sets, such as the PlayStation and Xbox exclusive Aloy Alpha set.

High Rank is where MHW introduces the Alpha (α), Beta (β), and Gamma (γ) armor set types. Alpha armor sets have more skills on them but less room for decorations. Beta sets have fewer skills, but larger and more numerous decoration slots. Beta sets will almost always be better than Alpha sets, as long as you have the right decorations to give yourself damage skills. Alpha sets tend to include many different utility skills, which can work for the right build, but are usually somewhat low-impact skills like Speed Eater.

Gamma sets are typically the best of both worlds, with better skills and decoration slots than their Alpha and Beta counterparts.

However, to get Gamma armor sets, you typically must take down the strongest versions of monsters available in that difficulty—the Arch-Tempered monsters.

Rarity Armor Set Name Five Alloy Alpha Five Alloy Beta Five Aloy Alpha Five Anja Alpha Five Anja Beta Five Barnos Alpha Five Barnos Beta Five Barroth Alpha Five Barroth Beta Five Blossom Alpha Armor Five Bone Alpha Five Bone Beta Five Butterfly Alpha Five Butterfly Beta Five Chainmail Alpha Five Chainmail Beta Five Diver Alpha Armor Five Dodogama Alpha Five Dodogama Beta Five Gajau Alpha Five Gajau Beta Five Gastodon Alpha Five Gastodon Beta Five Girros Alpha Five Girros Beta Five Hornetaur Alpha Five Hornetaur Beta Five Hunter’s Alpha Five Hunter’s Beta Five Jagras Alpha Five Jagras Beta Five Jyura Alpha Five Jyura Beta Five Kadachi Alpha Five Kadachi Beta Five Kestodon Alpha Five Kestodon Beta Five King Beetle Alpha Five King Beetle Beta Five Kulu Alpha Five Kulu Beta Five Lavasioth Alpha Five Lavasitoh Beta Five Leather Alpha Five Leather Beta Five Lumu Alpha Five Lumu Beta Five Mosswine Alpha Five Pukei Alpha Five Pukei Beta Five Rathian Alpha Five Rathian Beta Five Shamos Alpha Five Shamos Beta Five Tzitzi Alpha Five Tzitzi Beta Five Vespoid Alpha Five Vespoid Beta Six Brigade Alpha Armor Six Brigade Beta Armor Six Baan Alpha Six Baan Beta Six Diablos Alpha Six Diablos Beta Six Faux Felyne Alpha Six Guardian Armor Six Harvest Armor Alpha Six High Metal Alpha Six High Metal Beta Six Ingot Alpha Six Ingot Beta Six Legiana Alpha Six Legiana Beta Six Odogaron Alpha Six Odogaron Beta Six Rath Heart Alpha Six Rath Heart Beta Six Rathalos Alpha Six Rathalos Beta Six Sakura Alpha Armor Six Strategist Alpha Six Zorah Alpha Six Zorah Beta Seven Azure Starlord Alpha Seven Bazel Alpha Seven Bazel Beta Seven Damascus Alpha Seven Damascus Beta Seven Death Stench Alpha Seven Death Stench Beta Seven Deviljho Alpha Seven Deviljho Beta Seven Diablos Nero Alpha Seven Diablos Nero Beta Seven Dober Alpha Seven Dober Beta Seven Gala Suit Alpha Seven Rath Soul Alpha Seven Rath Soul Beta Seven Ryu’s Armor Alpha Seven Uragaan Alpha Seven Uragaan Beta Eight Commission Alpha Eight Commission Beta Eight Dante Alpha Eight Dragonking Alpha Eight Drachen Alpha Eight Guild Cross Alpha Eight Guild Cross Beta Eight Kirin Alpha Eight Kirin Beta Eight Kirin Gamma Eight Kulve Taroth Alpha Eight Kulve Taroth Beta Eight Kulve Taroth Gamma Eight Kushala Alpha Eight Kushala Beta Eight Kushala Gamma Eight Lunastra Alpha Eight Lunastra Beta Eight Lunastra Gamma Eight Nergigante Alpha Eight Nergigante Beta Eight Nergigante Gamma Eight Teostra Alpha Eight Teostra Beta Eight Teostra Gamma Eight Vaal Hazak Alpha Eight Vaal Hazak Beta Eight Vaal Hazak Gamma Eight Xeno’jiiva Alpha Eight Xeno’jiiva Beta Eight Xeno’jiiva Gamma Eight Zorah Gamma

Master rank armor sets

Master rank armor sets can be colored, improving your customization of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The following armor sets are only available in the Iceborne DLC for Monster Hunter World. They range from rarity nine to rarity 12. This is where most of the armor in the game comes from, with over 170 sets to collect—a total of 180 if you include event exclusives. They usually follow the same Alpha and Beta setup from High Rank, though they also have a plus sign attached to them to distinguish them from high rank armor sets.