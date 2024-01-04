Monster Hunter World Armor: Every set, listed

Learn all of the ways you can wear your foes.

A hunter, wearing the Fatalis Beta armor set, poses in front of a chest in Monster Hunter World.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Monster Hunter: World is having a resurgence, so now is the perfect time to double-check your armor lists. There are a lot of different ways to mash monster parts together to make different protective gear, as it turns out.

Every armor set in Monster Hunter: Word

The Smithy menu in Monster Hunter Word, showing the menu for forging new armor pieces.
You’re going to be real good friends with this forge by the end of your Monster Hunting days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 354 armor sets across the three ranks of Monster Hunter World. 40 are in Low rank, 134 are in High rank, and a whopping 180 are in Master. The same Smithy can make all types, as long as you have the monster parts and Zenny.

Where do I get new armor sets in Monster Hunter: Word?

The armor forge in Seliana, the town in Iceborne, is shown. A hunter sits at the counter talking with the second fleet master in Monster Hunter World.
Seliana and Astera both have forges where you can craft armor sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft new armor sets in MHW, you must head to the Smithy on the second floor of Asteria or the large central building of Seliana. From there, talk with the smith behind the main desk. Select “Forge Equipment” and then “Armor” to see the available armors. The only exception is armors that are given to you, such as the Guardian Armor.

Before you can see a new type of armor in MHW, you must first receive a core part. Typically, that means slaying whatever monster whose parts make up the gear you’re making. For example, to see a Nergigante helmet, you must first kill a Nergigante to get the parts required. Then, you should see the Nergigante set in the Smithy, alongside all of the parts needed to craft each piece.

For event-specific sets, like Lunastra Gamma, you must get the event ticket to see the armor set. You can’t just kill a normal Lunastra to see what parts are needed to make the rest of the set. You’ll have to take down her Arch-Tempered form in the quest “When Blue Dust Surpasses Red Lust,” which is no easy feat. Other event-based armor sets work the same. And, sadly, some event-specific sets—like the Artemis set—are likely lost to time.

However, it’s important to note not all armor sets come with full gear. For example, the Shamos Armor set only comes with the Shamos visor, rather than a full set of armor.

For each rank, we will order the armors alphabetically by their rarity. So, all rarity one armors, then all rarity two, etc. If you do not see the armor set that you want in your Smithy, you may need to continue story progress and defeat stronger monsters, since rarity usually means the armor set comes from a larger and more powerful monster or event quest.

Low rank armor sets

A Hunter in the armor creation menu, showing off the Leather Armor set in Monster Hunter World.
You’ve got to start somewhere, unless you use the Guardian Armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Low-rank armor sets are tutorial armor sets for Monster Hunter: World. They include all armor sets from rarity one to rarity four. This is by far the shortest category, with only 40 total armor sets to collect.

RarityArmor Set Name
OneBone
OneChainmail
OneGajau
OneHarvest
OneHunter’s Armor
OneJagras
OneKestodon
OneKulu
OneLeather
OneOrigin
OneVespoid
TwoAlloy
TwoBarroth
TwoJyura
TwoKadachi
TwoPukei
TwoRyu’s Armor
ThreeAnja
ThreeBaan
ThreeBlossom
ThreeButterfly
ThreeDiver
ThreeGirros
ThreeHigh Metal
ThreeHornetaur
ThreeKing Beetle
ThreeLumu
ThreeRathian
ThreeShamos
ThreeTzitzi
FourBrigade
FourDeath Stench
FourDiablos
FourGala Suit
FourIngot
FourKirin
FourLegiana
FourOdogaron
FourOrion Armor
FourRathalos

High rank armor sets

A Hunter wearing alien-like armor is on the armor creation screen of Monster Hunter World.
You’ll be here until you’re in Iceborne, so your high rank armor sets will be plentiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

High-rank armor is what you’ll wear most of the time in Monster Hunter: World‘s basegame content. They range from rarity five to rarity eight and include several event-based sets, such as the PlayStation and Xbox exclusive Aloy Alpha set.

High Rank is where MHW introduces the Alpha (α), Beta (β), and Gamma (γ) armor set types. Alpha armor sets have more skills on them but less room for decorations. Beta sets have fewer skills, but larger and more numerous decoration slots. Beta sets will almost always be better than Alpha sets, as long as you have the right decorations to give yourself damage skills. Alpha sets tend to include many different utility skills, which can work for the right build, but are usually somewhat low-impact skills like Speed Eater.

Gamma sets are typically the best of both worlds, with better skills and decoration slots than their Alpha and Beta counterparts.

However, to get Gamma armor sets, you typically must take down the strongest versions of monsters available in that difficulty—the Arch-Tempered monsters.

RarityArmor Set Name
FiveAlloy Alpha
FiveAlloy Beta
FiveAloy Alpha
FiveAnja Alpha
FiveAnja Beta
FiveBarnos Alpha
FiveBarnos Beta
FiveBarroth Alpha
FiveBarroth Beta
FiveBlossom Alpha Armor
FiveBone Alpha
FiveBone Beta
FiveButterfly Alpha
FiveButterfly Beta
FiveChainmail Alpha
FiveChainmail Beta
FiveDiver Alpha Armor
FiveDodogama Alpha
FiveDodogama Beta
FiveGajau Alpha
FiveGajau Beta
FiveGastodon Alpha
FiveGastodon Beta
FiveGirros Alpha
FiveGirros Beta
FiveHornetaur Alpha
FiveHornetaur Beta
FiveHunter’s Alpha
FiveHunter’s Beta
FiveJagras Alpha
FiveJagras Beta
FiveJyura Alpha
FiveJyura Beta
FiveKadachi Alpha
FiveKadachi Beta
FiveKestodon Alpha
FiveKestodon Beta
FiveKing Beetle Alpha
FiveKing Beetle Beta
FiveKulu Alpha
FiveKulu Beta
FiveLavasioth Alpha
FiveLavasitoh Beta
FiveLeather Alpha
FiveLeather Beta
FiveLumu Alpha
FiveLumu Beta
FiveMosswine Alpha
FivePukei Alpha
FivePukei Beta
FiveRathian Alpha
FiveRathian Beta
FiveShamos Alpha
FiveShamos Beta
FiveTzitzi Alpha
FiveTzitzi Beta
FiveVespoid Alpha
FiveVespoid Beta
SixBrigade Alpha Armor
SixBrigade Beta Armor
SixBaan Alpha
SixBaan Beta
SixDiablos Alpha
SixDiablos Beta
SixFaux Felyne Alpha
SixGuardian Armor
SixHarvest Armor Alpha
SixHigh Metal Alpha
SixHigh Metal Beta
SixIngot Alpha
SixIngot Beta
SixLegiana Alpha
SixLegiana Beta
SixOdogaron Alpha
SixOdogaron Beta
SixRath Heart Alpha
SixRath Heart Beta
SixRathalos Alpha
SixRathalos Beta
SixSakura Alpha Armor
SixStrategist Alpha
SixZorah Alpha
SixZorah Beta
SevenAzure Starlord Alpha
SevenBazel Alpha
SevenBazel Beta
SevenDamascus Alpha
SevenDamascus Beta
SevenDeath Stench Alpha
SevenDeath Stench Beta
SevenDeviljho Alpha
SevenDeviljho Beta
SevenDiablos Nero Alpha
SevenDiablos Nero Beta
SevenDober Alpha
SevenDober Beta
SevenGala Suit Alpha
SevenRath Soul Alpha
SevenRath Soul Beta
SevenRyu’s Armor Alpha
SevenUragaan Alpha
SevenUragaan Beta
EightCommission Alpha
EightCommission Beta
EightDante Alpha
EightDragonking Alpha
EightDrachen Alpha
EightGuild Cross Alpha
EightGuild Cross Beta
EightKirin Alpha
EightKirin Beta
EightKirin Gamma
EightKulve Taroth Alpha
EightKulve Taroth Beta
EightKulve Taroth Gamma
EightKushala Alpha
EightKushala Beta
EightKushala Gamma
EightLunastra Alpha
EightLunastra Beta
EightLunastra Gamma
EightNergigante Alpha
EightNergigante Beta
EightNergigante Gamma
EightTeostra Alpha
EightTeostra Beta
EightTeostra Gamma
EightVaal Hazak Alpha
EightVaal Hazak Beta
EightVaal Hazak Gamma
EightXeno’jiiva Alpha
EightXeno’jiiva Beta
EightXeno’jiiva Gamma
EightZorah Gamma

Master rank armor sets

A demonic-looking hunter with red eyes and a fiery core looks at the viewer in Monster Hunter World.
Master rank armor sets can be colored, improving your customization of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The following armor sets are only available in the Iceborne DLC for Monster Hunter World. They range from rarity nine to rarity 12. This is where most of the armor in the game comes from, with over 170 sets to collect—a total of 180 if you include event exclusives. They usually follow the same Alpha and Beta setup from High Rank, though they also have a plus sign attached to them to distinguish them from high rank armor sets.

RarityArmor Set Name
NineAlloy Alpha+
NineAlloy Beta+
NineAnja Alpha+
NineAnja Beta+
NineAstral Alpha+
NineBaan Alpha+
NineBaan Beta+
NineBanbaro Alpha+
NineBanbaro Beta+
NineBarnos Alpha+
NineBarnos Beta+
NineBarroth Alpha+
NineBarroth Beta+
NineBeo Alpha+
NineBeo Beta+
NineBone Alpha+
NineBone Beta+
NineCoral Pukei Alpha+
NineCoral Pukei Beta+
NineCortos Alpha+
NineCortos Beta+
NineDodogama Alpha+
NineDodogama Beta+
NineGajau Alpha+
NineGajau Beta+
NineGastodon Alpha+
NineGastodon Beta+
NineGirros Alpha+
NineGirros Beta+
NineHigh Metal Alpha+
NineHigh Metal Beta+
NineHornetaur Alpha+
NineHornetaur Beta+
NineJagras Alpha+
NineJagras Beta+
NineJyura Alpha+
NineJyura Beta+
NineKadachi Alpha+
NineKadachi Beta+
NineKestodon Alpha+
NineKestodon Beta+
NineKulu Alpha+
NineKulu Beta+
NineLumu Alpha+
NineLumu Beta+
NineLumu Phantasm Alpha+
NineLumu Phantasm Beta+
NineOolong Alpha+
NinePearlspring Alpha+
NinePukei Alpha+
NinePukei Beta+
NineRath Heart Alpha+
NineRath Heart Beta+
NineRathian Alpha+
NineRathian Beta+
NineShamos Alpha+
NineShamos Beta+
NineTzitzi Alpha+
NineTzitzi Beta+
NineVespoid Alpha+
NineVespoid Beta+
NineViper Kadachi Alpha+
NineViper Kadachi Beta+
NineWulg Alpha+
NineWulg Beta+
10Artian Alpha+
10Artian Beta+
10Barioth Alpha+
10Barioth Beta+
10Brachydios Alpha+
10Brachydios Beta+
10Clockwork Alpha+
10Clockwork Beta+
10Diablos Alpha+
10Diablos Beta+
10Glavenus Alpha+
10Glavenus Beta+
10Ingot Alpha+
10Ingot Beta+
10Lavasioth Alpha+
10Lavasioth Beta+
10Legiana Alpha+
10Legiana Beta+
10Nargacuga Alpha+
10Nargacuga Beta+
10Odogaron Alpha+
10Odogaron Beta+
10Passionate Alpha+
10Rathalos Alpha+
10Rathalos Beta+
10Rose Alpha+
10Tigrex Alpha+
10Tigrex Beta+
10Uragaan Alpha+
10Uragaan Beta+
11Acidic Glavenus Alpha+
11Acidic Glavenus Beta+
11Artemis Alpha+
11Black Belt Alpha+
11Black Belt Beta+
11Brute Tigrex Alpha+
11Brute Tigrex Beta+
11Buff Body Alpha+
11Damascus Alpha+
11Damascus Beta+
11Death Garon Alpha+
11Death Garon Beta+
11Demonlord Alpha+
11Diablos Nero Alpha+
11Diablos Nero Beta+
11Dober Alpha+
11Dober Beta+
11Frostfang Barioth Alpha+
11Frostfang Barioth Beta+
11Fulgur Anja Alpha+
11Fulgur Anja Beta+
11Guild Palace Alpha+
11Guild Palace Beta+
11Rajang Alpha+
11Rajang Beta+
11Rath Soul Alpha+
11Rath Soul Beta+
11Savage Jho Alpha+
11Savage Jho Beta+
11Seething Bazel Alpha+
11Seething Bazel Beta+
11Shrieking Legia Alpha+
11Shrieking Legia Beta+
11Stygian Zin Alpha+
11Stygian Zin Beta+
11Yian Garuga Alpha+
11Yian Garuga Beta+
11Zinogre Alpha+
11Zinogre Beta+
12Alatreon Alpha+
12Alatreon Beta+
12Azure Age Alpha+
12Banuk Alpha+
12Blackveil Hazak Alpha+
12Blackveil Hazak Beta+
12Claire Alpha+
12Fatalis Alpha+
12Fatalis Beta+
12Furious Rajang Alpha+
12Furious Rajang Beta+
12Golden Lune Alpha+
12Golden Lune Beta+
12Guildwork Alpha+
12Guildwork Beta+
12Kirin Alpha+
12Kirin Beta+
12Kulve Taroth+
12Kulve Taroth+
12Kushala Alpha+
12Kushala Beta+
12Leon Alpha+
12Lunastra Alpha+
12Lunastra Beta+
12Namielle Alpha+
12Namielle Beta+
12Namielle Gamma+
12Raging Brachy Alpha+
12Raging Brachy Beta+
12Ruiner Nergi Alpha+
12Ruiner Nergi Beta+
12Safi’jiiva Alpha+
12Safi’jiiva Beta+
12Shara Ishvalda Alpha+
12Shara Ishvalda Beta+
12Shield-Weaver+
12Silver Sol Alpha+
12Silver Sol Beta+
12Teostra Alpha+
12Teostra Beta+
12Velkhana Alpha+
12Velkhana Beta+
12Velkhana Gamma+
12Zorah Alpha+
12Zorah Beta+

Author

Jason Toro-McCue
Contributing writer. Perpetual Fighter main in every game that he is part of, Jason has written about video games and board games over several websites. From gathering trivia information about Street Fighter to deeply analyzing the differences between Lunar and Clockwork Soul Sorcerers, he strives to bring TTRPGs to the forefront through analysis and guides.