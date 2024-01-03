Monster Hunter World: How to remove and hide helmets

Monster Hunter: World is full of epic-looking armor pieces you can craft using parts harvested from the monsters you kill. You can craft and equip head, chest, leg, arm, and waist armor, and each piece looks unique and comes with different stats and bonuses.

There’s tons of potential in World to create a stunning ensemble, but if you want your character’s face to be visible, you might be wondering whether it’s possible to hide your helm. If so, we’re here to help.

How to remove or hide your helm in Monster Hunter: World

You can remove or swap your helm by Changing Equipment, but there’s a better way to see your face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can simply remove your helmet in Monster Hunter: World at the Armory or Smithy, but doing so means you’ll lose out on the stats. Speak to the NPC and select Change Equipment to remove your helm or swap it to a different one.

But if you just want your character’s face to be visible, there’s a better way.

To hide your helmet while keeping it equipped, press the Options button on PlayStation or the Menu button on Xbox. On the start menu, select System > Options > Game Settings, then navigate to page two of the Game Settings page. Here, you’ll see an option called Head Armor—select it, and you’ll be given three choices: