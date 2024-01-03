Monster Hunter World weapon tier list

Monster Hunter World was originally released by Capcom in 2018, but is seemingly more popular than ever. Before you jump into this action RPG adventure, you might want to see which weapons await you.

Monster Hunter has seen immense success for countless reasons, but the franchise’s larger than life weaponry is undoubtedly an icon of the series. Given the sheer size of the monster you are asked to take down in Monster Hunter World, the weapons need to be equally large and destructive. If you are looking for the best weapons in Monster Hunter World, this is what you need to know.

Monster Hunter World Weapons, ranked

Depending on whether you play alone or with friends, the priority of certain weapons may fluctuate. Though weapons such as the bow are great in co-op play where another player can take aggro, it does not compare as well in solo play.

D Tier

While some weapons are excellent in co-op, such as the hunting horn, others are better for solo play | Image by Capcom.

Light/Heavy Bowgun

Hunting Horn

The light and heavy Bowgun performs far better in co-op games, with range and damage all falling short of the mark. Larger monsters have massive health pools that bowguns can only slightly chip away at. Though not impossible, this build is extremely difficult and time consuming. The hunting horn is a similar case, as you usually do not have the time the weapon requires to actually become useful.

C Tier

Sword and Shield

Bow

Gunlance

The sword and shield combination is great for new players still learning the game, as it gives plenty of room for error. As you gain experience though, I would heavily advise that you eventually move on from this starter weapon to something higher up on the list.

Bow players are limited by range, but if you manage to keep a distance between yourself and the monster, you can make a viable build off this weapon. The lance and gunlance are great distance tools, but similarly fair poorly against higher health monsters. For squishy and fast targets, either the bow or gunlance can work well.

B Tier

Dual Blades and Insect Glaives are great agile builds | Image by Capcom.

Dual Blades

Switch Axe

Insect Glaive

Dual Blades’ combos are incredibly strong and fun to perform, but the pure DPS of this weapon can come up short. If you play a fast, agility-based playstyle then the two blades can work out, although get ready to practice your dodge.

The Switch Axe has impressive damage, but falls short whenever compared to other large melee weapons. Though the Switch Axe is far from bad, the Greatsword, Charge Blade, and Hammer are all simply better. The Insect Glaive is among my favorite weapons in Monster Hunter World. This weapon deals great fast, sweeping damage, but is significantly more difficult to learn when compared to some of the more straightforward weapons.

A Tier

Longsword and Greatswords rank among the best weapons in the game | Image by Capcom.

Hammer

Longsword

Charge Blade

The Hammer is the best tank weapon in Monster Hunter World, being able to knock over large opponents and deal massive damage with single swings. The Longsword is also great for anyone who finds the Greatsword too cumbersome, as it is the lighter alternative. The Longsword still deals impressive damage with plenty of fun combos to test out. The Charge Blade is among the best weapons in the game, mixing combos with high damage and defensive abilities.

S Tier

Greatsword

The single best solo weapon in the game, the Greatsword is everything you could want and need from a Monster Hunter weapon. Massive, imposing, and capable of dealing big damage to even the most armored monsters. There is rarely an occasion that the Greatsword does not rise to meet. From small to large, the Greatsword is a one-size-fits-all answer to any problem you encounter.