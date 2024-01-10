Monster Hunter World: Best Long Swords, ranked

This Long Sword in Monster Hunter World, inspired by samurai aesthetics, caters to those who crave drama, prioritizing style over efficiency and defying the laws of physics for the sake of sheer badassery.

Beyond its theatrical appeal, this weapon boasts a straightforward move set, making it an excellent choice for newcomers while offering seasoned players the opportunity to master its nuances without needing to get overly complex, like with the Gunlance.

However, not all Long Swords are crafted alike, and in the following list, we’ll delve into how the top seven Long Swords in Monster Hunter World stack up against each other.

Best Long Swords in Monster Hunter World, ranked

7) Divine Slasher

Divinity in a blade. Image via Capcom

The Divine Slasher, a true masterpiece from the Workshop, boasts a menacing, dragon-like aura with its blood-red blade.

Before the Iceborne Expansion shook things up with new weapons, the Divine Slasher held its ground as the top-tier Long Sword, and even in the face of new additions, it remains a fierce competitor.

What sets it apart is its hidden element, allowing it to pair seamlessly with Non-Elemental Boost. This synergy propels its damage output to astronomical levels, irrespective of a monster’s elemental resistance. Non-Elemental Boost works wonders for physical damage, providing a substantial increase—ideal for those favoring pure damage builds or Long Sword users steering clear of elemental setups.

Adding Non-Elemental Boost grants a modest base raw boost of one, a seemingly small increment that makes a notable impact in the grand scheme. The real game-changer, however, is the single augment, elevating the weapon to either 429 or 443 with augmented affinity. Couple this with Weakness Exploit and Critical Boost 3, and you’re in for a damage surge, resulting in a final attack value of 819 when executing Spirit Helm Breaker.

The only aspect where the Divine Slasher falls a bit short is its natural sharpness, a shortfall that can be addressed by investing in the Handicraft skill.

6) Hellish Slasher

Evil never looked so good. Image via Capcom

There’s no heaven without hell, and in this case, the latter proves to overpower the former. But that’s only when it comes to Long Swords in Monster Hunter World, of course.

That’s the vibe when you’re wielding the Hellish Slasher, a beast you snag from arena quests and a fixture in the meta since it dropped in the base game. The weapon’s natural raw power is a big draw, and one of the main reasons you saw this weapon even before Iceborne rolled in.

The Hellish Slasher is like the golden child for Long Sword builds thanks to its straightforward stats. With a hefty 924 base attack and a level four decoration slot, it’s got all the perks. The high elder seal is a definite game-changer, especially against those tempered monsters. And the 40 defense boost? Just the sweet icing on this raw-damage cake.

The weapon throws a curveball with its hidden (and tiny) dragon element. But fear not, throw in a non-elemental deco and you’ve got yourself a raw damage powerhouse, waving off that hidden element like it’s no big deal. Plus, it rocks a sizable chunk of white sharpness, meaning less time sharpening and more time hunting. And with its naturally high raw power, slapping on some affinity augmentation ensures you’re in for those delicious crits and speedy hunts.

5) Crimson Viperfang

Gnarly. Image via Capcom

Stepping up the game compared to many weapons on this list, the Crimson Viperfang boasts a hefty 825 base attack power. Ditching Blast, it takes on the Paralysis status effect, accompanied by a sweet 15 percent affinity boost for those juicy critical hits. This weapon is top-tier in the paralysis department, and you can kick it up a notch through augmentation. Throw in the handicraft skill, and you’ll even achieve that coveted purple sharpness.

Equipped with two slots for Decorations, the Crimson Viperfang proves handy for players crafting the ultimate mixed Armor set. When it comes to augments, prioritize affinity and damage due to its relatively lower base damage. Depending on your armor build, going full attack works wonders thanks to the weapon’s generous affinity for typical Long Swords.

The catch? You’ve got to climb the ranks all the way to Master in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne to lay hands on this beauty. Crafting its base form and upgrades is no walk in the park, demanding materials from Viper Tobi-Kadachi, Acidic Glavenus, and Great Girros. But hey, the end result is a weapon with stats that impress across the board.

4) Wyvern Blade “Luna”

Incredibly majestic. Image via Capcom

Wyvern Blade Luna, the final upgraded form of the Gold Rathian’s Long Sword, is not only stunning but also one of the best overall weapons in the game.

This Long Sword is a great pick due to its massive 957 raw, along with a 10 percent natural affinity and access to a massive white sharpness. The 420 poison is a very welcome addition that makes it viable for almost all monsters in the game.

When combined with the Handicraft skill, Wyvern Blade “Luna” users will also experience the rare benefit of Purple-level Sharpness, as well as a useful amount of White-level below it. Thankfully, players will only need to fight the Gold Rathian to upgrade it to its final form, with previous upgrades made of regular Rathian and Pink Rathian materials.

Master’s Touch is a perfect synergy for this glorious weapon that goes along with its 10 percent affinity. You just have to build it right so you don’t have to sharpen anymore while reaching high potential DPS. With just three points of weakness exploit, you’ll dish out up to 50 percent crit chance to wounded parts, so imagine the damage uptime you can enjoy with this weapon.

3) Safi’jiiva Shatterblade

The best of the best. Image via mhworld.kiranico.com

Teaming up with a whopping 16 players to take on an Elder Dragon reaps fantastic rewards, especially for Long Sword enthusiasts. Among the unique weapons dropped for every type and Element, the crown jewel for Long Sword users is the Safi’jiiva Shatterblade.

This Long Sword, much like its weapon siblings, flaunts some impressive stats: a beefy 891 base Attack, a solid five percent Affinity, a single level four slot, well-distributed Sharpness levels, and a whole bunch of power-packed goodness.

Renowned as one of the most versatile weapons in the game, it excels in various scenarios. During each hunt, the Blast status proves to be the most potent in terms of overall damage, with the math to back it up. Astonishingly, it has the capability to unleash a staggering 1106 damage while maintaining purple sharpness,

The go-to meta build involves stacking blast status for a colossal damage output. It’s a versatile weapon that you can customize to your heart’s content—whether you prefer an affinity-focused, attack-focused, or status-focused build. Tailor it based on the decorations at your disposal to achieve optimal DPS.

Top tip for this weapon: Construct your build around Master’s Touch and prioritize affinity. This ensures you lock the weapon’s sharpness to purple, letting you unleash havoc on monsters with this truly formidable weapon.

2) Lightbreak Edge

Doesn’t get much better than this. Image via Capcom

With a solid base Attack of 990 and a hefty 270 Blast power, Long Sword wielders are in for a treat with the Lightbreak Edge. Each swing packs a punch, making it easier to break monster parts, courtesy of the potent Blast damage it dishes out. Adding to its appeal, the Lightbreak Edge comes equipped with two slots, perfect for accommodating a Handicraft Jewel Four to elevate its already decent Sharpness to Purple levels.

To unlock the true potential of this weapon, incorporating Master’s Touch into your build is crucial. The Lightbreak Edge’s zero affinity secures its spot as the second-best weapon on the list, and with a sliver of purple sharpness and the right build, you can crit all day without worrying about sharpening, maximizing your DPS potential.

Enter the arena of Monster Hunter World, and you’ll encounter one of the franchise’s iconic monsters—Brachydios. This beast’s variant, Raging Brachydios, poses a formidable challenge, but the payoff for Long Sword users is the Lightbreak Edge, a weapon that stands among the best in the game.

1) Fatalis Zaggespanon

The undisputed best. Image via mhworld.kiranico.com

Taking the crown at the number one spot on this list is the Fatalis Zaggespanon, the ultimate weapon from the final boss. It reigns supreme with its monstrous raw damage, making it an absolute must-have.

The Zaggespenon flaunts a whopping 1155 base raw attack, a formidable 150 Dragon power, and Purple-level Sharpness, making it a top-tier weapon in the game. You can then enhance its Sharpness even further with the handicraft skill. The icing on the cake is its impressive two level four decoration slots, allowing for skill-stacking. With high elder seal, it’s a go-to weapon for tackling elder dragons.

Now, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows—there’s the matter of that -30 percent affinity. But let’s be real, by the time you lay hands on this beast, you’ve likely amassed enough decorations to offset this drawback.

The major catch, though, is the fight itself. You have to face off against the formidable Fatalis, one of the oldest Elder Dragons in the Monster Hunter franchise. Battling this beast for rare materials, like the elusive Fatalis Evil Eye, can push even the most seasoned players to their limits. Yet, the struggle is worthwhile for a weapon of this caliber, boasting not only incredible stats but also those two coveted level four slots. It’s a journey, no doubt, but the reward is a game-changer.