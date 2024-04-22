You can save a staggering 67 percent on Monster Hunter: World on Steam this week, so it’s the perfect time to jump in.

With a staggering 91 percent-positive rating, Monster Hunter: World is still going strong six years after launch. If you’re a PC gamer and still haven’t played it, now you can pick it up for pocket change.

A bargain. Image via Capcom

Monster: Hunter World is available on Steam for just $9.89 until April 29, an incredible reduction of 67 percent that makes the Capcom title the cheapest it has ever been on the storefront.

The huge savings also apply to other editions of Monster Hunter: World including the Iceborne DLC expansion, with the Monster: Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition priced at $19.78.

Monster Hunter: World is the great entry point for new players, and we’ve got some great tips for starting out. It’s the perfect way to appease your cravings ahead of the fiercely-anticipated arrival of Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025.

There are plenty of challenges to tackle in Monster Hunter: World in the meantime, where you will go face-to-face with an array of iconic monsters and beasts from the franchise, in a gripping story with plenty to unlock.

The Iceborne expansion, released in September 2019 a year after the base game, takes you to a new arctic ecosystem to face both new and returning creatures—where the cold weather provides a new challenge, requiring you to drink hot drinks or rest in hot springs to retain stamina.

Whether you stick to the base game or venture out into the challenges Iceborne provides, there’s no better time to pick up the game and its DLC, there’s hours of entertainment in store.

The main story of Monster Hunter: World clocks it at over 45 hours, which is doubled for those seeking to complete the extras, while the main objectives in the Iceborne expansion take around 35 hours to complete.

