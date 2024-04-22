Two monsters in Monster Hunter: World battling behind a player.
Image via Capcom
Category:
Monster Hunter

91 percent-rated ARPG gets incredible 67 percent off in Steam sale

An absolute steal.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 05:20 am

You can save a staggering 67 percent on Monster Hunter: World on Steam this week, so it’s the perfect time to jump in.

Recommended Videos

With a staggering 91 percent-positive rating, Monster Hunter: World is still going strong six years after launch. If you’re a PC gamer and still haven’t played it, now you can pick it up for pocket change.

A player in Monster Hunter: World mounted to a creature.
A bargain. Image via Capcom

Monster: Hunter World is available on Steam for just $9.89 until April 29, an incredible reduction of 67 percent that makes the Capcom title the cheapest it has ever been on the storefront.

The huge savings also apply to other editions of Monster Hunter: World including the Iceborne DLC expansion, with the Monster: Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition priced at $19.78.

Monster Hunter: World is the great entry point for new players, and we’ve got some great tips for starting out. It’s the perfect way to appease your cravings ahead of the fiercely-anticipated arrival of Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025.

There are plenty of challenges to tackle in Monster Hunter: World in the meantime, where you will go face-to-face with an array of iconic monsters and beasts from the franchise, in a gripping story with plenty to unlock.

The Iceborne expansion, released in September 2019 a year after the base game, takes you to a new arctic ecosystem to face both new and returning creatures—where the cold weather provides a new challenge, requiring you to drink hot drinks or rest in hot springs to retain stamina.

Whether you stick to the base game or venture out into the challenges Iceborne provides, there’s no better time to pick up the game and its DLC, there’s hours of entertainment in store.

The main story of Monster Hunter: World clocks it at over 45 hours, which is doubled for those seeking to complete the extras, while the main objectives in the Iceborne expansion take around 35 hours to complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monster Hunter fans baffled by strange announcement during Capcom Highlights
A promotional image for Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Category: Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter fans baffled by strange announcement during Capcom Highlights
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Capcom warns Monster Hunter Wilds fans not to get their hopes up for Capcom Highlights
Hunter running through a herd of various monsters.
Category: Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter
Capcom warns Monster Hunter Wilds fans not to get their hopes up for Capcom Highlights
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Best Great Sword build in Monster Hunter World
An image of the player character attacking a monster with a Great Sword in Monster Hunter World
Category: Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter
Best Great Sword build in Monster Hunter World
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monster Hunter fans baffled by strange announcement during Capcom Highlights
A promotional image for Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Category: Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter fans baffled by strange announcement during Capcom Highlights
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Capcom warns Monster Hunter Wilds fans not to get their hopes up for Capcom Highlights
Hunter running through a herd of various monsters.
Category: Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter
Capcom warns Monster Hunter Wilds fans not to get their hopes up for Capcom Highlights
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Best Great Sword build in Monster Hunter World
An image of the player character attacking a monster with a Great Sword in Monster Hunter World
Category: Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter
Best Great Sword build in Monster Hunter World
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 21, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.