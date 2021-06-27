Tencent banned over 3.8 million hackers in PUBG Mobile last week

PUBG Mobile has seen more than its fair share of hackers, with Tencent banning millions of players every week for cheating. From June 18 to 24, the developer banned 3,883,690 accounts for cheating in the battle royale game.

About 76 percent of those players were banned for modifying their character models. Five percent were using speed hacks, four percent were modifying the area damage, while seven percent were using x-ray vision and auto-aim hacks. About eight percent of the accounts were banned for “other” reasons.

The rank distribution of these hackers in PUBG Mobile are as follows:

Bronze: 10 percent

Silver: Four percent

Gold: Six percent

Platinum: 13 percent

Diamond: 25 percent

Ace: 14 percent

Crown: 27 percent

The BanPan is back! 🍳 From June 18th through 24th, we permanently banned 3,884,690 accounts from accessing our game. The main reasons were:

❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Other Hacks

❌ Speed Hacks/X-Ray Vision



Learn more 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #PUBGMOBILE #BanPan pic.twitter.com/BSRo9sHjs4 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 26, 2021

Hackers are a huge problem in PUBG Mobile, and Tencent releases an anti-cheating report every week to assure players that action is being taken. In the last anti-cheating report (June 11 to 17), 2.5 million accounts faced the ban pan for cheating.

Recently, the developer also released a message informing players about the difference between cheaters and non-cheaters. Tencent likely did this to make players more aware of the hackers’ behavior to decrease the number of reports they receive. As these reports usually have to be manually analyzed by a person, decreasing their frequency will allow for faster action against the hackers.

For the first time ever, our Head of Security is sharing how he distinguishes between cheaters and non-cheaters 🍿📺🐔 Please play and report responsibly 🖤💛 And remember, we will persevere! 🍳❌



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #BanPan #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Hiwuc5lOoi — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 21, 2021

The video talks about the potential latency lag in the spectating option, which could make it seem that a player is hacking even when they’re not. It also addresses how to spot auto-aim and x-ray vision hackers.