Sinatraa denies sexual assault allegations

He said he is "fully cooperating with the investigations."

In his first public statement since being accused of sexual assault, professional VALORANT player and former Overwatch League MVP Jay “Sinatraa” Won denied the allegations levied against him by his ex-girlfriend, Cleo Hernandez.

Won said Hernandez "recalls [their] relationship differently" and that he "never assaulted her in any way." He said he is cooperating with investigations and that he would release "full audio and video clips" Hernandez included in her allegations.

Specifically, Hernandez included a 15-second audio clip of an alleged assault that she said had happened “countless times” throughout the duration of their relationship. The clip, Hernandez alleges, is of Won refusing to stop having sex with her despite her saying "no" several times.

In addition to the audio clip, Hernandez included screenshots of messages of alleged manipulation and emotional abuse over the course of their nine-month relationship.

tw for sexual abuse // my last relationship https://t.co/V4PUMZeNrW — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 10, 2021

Following the release of the initial statement, many of the organizations close to Won chose to distance themselves. Sentinels and Riot Games both suspended the player amid separate investigations, while the Overwatch League said it would issue refunds to players who purchased his 2019 OWL MVP skin.

After Won released his statement, Hernandez responded on Twitter, first criticizing Won for not apologizing to her personally. She also responded to Won's comment that she "recalls" their relationship differently than he does.

you have never apologized to me ever. for anything. the least you could do is message me personally. but you can't even do that. https://t.co/aXpXmcoiHW — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 11, 2021

Of course we "recall the relationship differently". One of us was incredibly cruel and one of us was scared. This does lead to different experiences in a relationship, shockingly. — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 11, 2021

"Of course we 'recall the relationship differently.' One of us was incredibly cruel and one of us was scared," Hernandez said. "This does lead to different experiences in a relationship, shockingly."

Won has not responded to Hernandez publicly via Twitter.