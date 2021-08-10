Pokémon Masters EX introduces two new Sync Pairs and first max move during Howling Shield of Eternity event

Pokémon Masters EX is set to welcome two new Sync Pairs later this month as part of the upcoming event Howling Shield of Eternity that will also see the very first max move introduced to the game.

Starting 1 a.m CT, Aug. 12 the event will begin with the opportunity to add Hop and Zamazenta to your collection, as well as the newly released Sygna Suit Leon and Eternatus Sync Pair.

Leon and Hop team up against a Legendary opponent from the Galar region. Will they be able to succeed against the massive might of Eternatus?



Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus and Hop & Zamazenta arrive in Pokémon Masters EX August 11, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. PDT. #PokemonMasters pic.twitter.com/vQfhLK1BZE — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) August 10, 2021

The event will run between Aug. 12 and Sep. 16. Hop can be earned by completing the event and all its challenges while Leon will only be available through his featured Poke Fair Scout.

Hop and Zamazenta are a Steel-type support-style Sync Pair that has the ability to raise your team’s stats and heal back some HP in battle.

With the ability to Dynamax, Eternatus has access to the game’s first max move Eternabeam which with a successful attack can lower its opponent’s stats.

You’ll have quite a bit of time to work through the event and acquire these two new Sync Pairs over the next month but keep in mind once the event does end on Sep. 16, it isn’t clear when these two characters will be available again.

The event will cover the second anniversary of Pokémon Masters EX which first launched on Aug. 28, 2019, however, it isn’t clear right now if there will be any celebratory additions coming to the game on that date.