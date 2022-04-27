Pokémon Go Fest 2022 details revealed for June, Shaymin and new Shiny Pokémon to debut

We already knew that Pokémon Go Fest 2022 was going to split up into multiple different events, and now, Niantic has released a majority of the information players need to know about the two-day event that will take place on June 4 and 5.

This weekend iteration of Go Fest 2022 will run from 10am to 6pm local time on both days and introduces the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin to the game for the first time as part of the ticketed Special Research, along with another, unnamed Pokémon that will appear in five-star raids on day two.

Starting today, players can purchase their tickets for Go Fest 2022 from the in-game shop, which will cost $14.99 and give them access to the event on Saturday and Sunday. Niantic has, however, crafted a lineup for this year’s event that will also provide players who don’t want to grab the event ticket a good amount of content to participate in.

Non-ticketed players will have access to the returning Habitat Rotation feature, which will have different Pokémon appearing each hour, along with the ability to catch several Shiny Pokémon that are appearing for the first time—Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew, and Shiny Shelmet. This year’s Habitat Rotation is as follows:

City Normal – Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, and Litten Rare – Bronzor and Gollett Incense – Galarian Weezing, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, and Klink

Plains Normal – Girafarig, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, and Litleo Rare – Dunsparce and Rufflet Incense – Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, and Axew

Rainforest Normal – Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, and Rowlet Rare – Binacle and Skrelp Incense – Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Tropius, and Pancham

Tundra Normal – Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Cubchoo, and Popplio Rare – Vanillite and Bergmite Incense – Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, and Galarian Darumaka



On day two, everyone will be able to work towards completing hourly Global Challenge Arenas to earn bonuses, new Special Research, and the debut of another new Pokémon in five-star raids. Additionally, Pikachu with a Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flower costume will be appearing in the wild and one-star raids.

As for the ticketed experience, players on day one will gain access to “Customized” Special Research themed around Land Forme Shaymin. This will let them choose between three different difficulty levels, Relaxed, Standard, and Master, and gameplay focuses, Catch, Explore, or Battle, to change the tasks and difficulty of their research tasks, though it won’t affect rewards. They will also get increased Shiny chances on Saturday, with the increased odds decreasing slightly on Sunday.

Day two will unlock additional Special Research and Team Go Rocket balloons spawning more frequently in the overworld, with players earning double the Mysterious Components for defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts. Ticketed players will also be able to earn up to nine free Raid Passes for in-person raids on both days.

This two-day event isn’t the end either, as Niantic is also hosting a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale on Aug. 27, which will feature more Special Research, more Pokémon encounters, and other bonuses that will be announced later this Summer.

Players who purchase a Go Fest ticket for the two-day event will get access to the ticketed portion of the Finale at no additional cost. A stand-alone ticket for the Finale will be available for $10.99 at a later date.