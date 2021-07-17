Pokémon Go Fest 2021 full event schedule

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is full of new content this year, and keeping up with the game’s biggest event can get pretty complicated if you aren’t prepared for all of the moving parts.

On top of bringing new content and bonuses to the table, Niantic has also revamped older features and worked them into Go Fest 2021, such as habitat rotations, the Global Challenge Arena, and more.

Just like with other Go Fests, Go Fest 2021 will be split into distinct portions. Day one will focus on catching Pokémon and completing a set of event-exclusive Special Research that focuses on Mythical Pokémon and music, while day two will focus on raids and feature almost every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go.

For players, Go Fest will run both days from 10am to 6pm local time. All of the event-exclusive content for each day will be available during that period before being removed, barring a few overarching bonuses that are also live for non-ticketed players.

If you plan on participating in Go Fest 2021, here is a full schedule of the event, split up by days and the specific type of content.

Go Fest 2021 Day One

Related: All habitat rotation Collection Challenges, schedule, and details for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Go Fest 2021 Day Two

Raid Day Wind Hour: 10am and 2pm local time

Raid Day Lava Hour: 11am and 3pm local time

Raid Day Frost Hour: 12pm and 4pm local time

Raid Day Thunder Hour: 1pm and 5pm local time

Players also have a chance to unlock even more content by completing those Global Challenges, which could lead to three weeks of Ultra Unlock bonuses, starting on July 23.