Everything we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Ultra Unlock bonuses

Players will need to work together again to solve the mysterious of space and time.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is going to feature a lot of content returning from previous years, mixed in with all of the new bonuses and encounters, like Meloetta and other Pokémon wearing Meloetta-inspired hats.

Among the returning features are global challenges that will unlock additional bonus events throughout August, better known as the Ultra Unlock.

The Ultra Unlock bonus could result in up to three weeks of extra content and events for all players in Pokémon Go.

Those bonuses can only be achieved if players participating in Go Fest 2021 complete a specific amount of global challenges in the Global Challenge Arena. This year, there will be a total of 24 global challenges laid out for all trainers to work together and complete.

Related: Everything we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2021

For now, the details are scarce, but the first two weeks will be themed on Time and Space. The third week is being kept a mystery, but based on the context of Go Fest 2021 and the other descriptions, it is likely week three will feature either Giratina or Hoopa-themed bonuses.

Here is everything we currently know about each Ultra Unlock bonus for the event.

Ultra Unlock Part One: Time – July 23 to Aug. 3 “The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often.”

Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space – Aug. 6 to 17 “Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear!”

Ultra Unlock Part Three: ??? Aug. 20 to 31 “Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? Stay tuned, Trainers—we’ll keep you posted on our findings!”



Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will run on July 17 and 18, but with all of these bonuses, the Go Fest content might just keep rolling until the end of August.