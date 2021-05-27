Another Pokémon Go Fest is approaching and it looks like it’ll be the most special one yet. With the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go on the horizon, Niantic is getting ready to step it up.

Kicking off on July 17 at 10am local time, players will be able to participate in the event for free or they can buy a ticket for just $5 instead of the usual ticket price of $14.99. All activated lures will last for three hours throughout the event and the distance required to hatch eggs will be cut in half as well. Event-exclusive Field Research Tasks will also be available with various rewards.

Special event stickers will be available for trainers with an event ticket from PokéStops and Gifts. In addition to all the in-game changes in celebration of the event, there will also be daily festivities.

Here are all the details regarding Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

Day one

Habitats are back

Throughout the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2021, hourly habitats will be back, allowing trainers to catch some Pokémon that they haven’t been able to encounter on their usual routes.

There will be four different habitat hours: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. During a specific habitat hour, certain Pokémon will start appearing more in the wild.

Raids and shiny Pokémon

Raids on July 17 will feature Pokémon wearing special costumes to celebrate the occasion. Shiny editions of Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will also become available for the first time during the event, meaning collectors will be on the hunt as well. During the first day, other Pokémon will have an increased chance of being shiny, making July 17 a perfect time to work on your shiny Pokédex.

Look out for increased spawns

Some Pokémon will have their spawn rates boosted during the habitat hours, but players should also notice an increased number of Pokémon who love music appearing in the wild. Names like Chimecho, Kricketot, and Audino will show up more throughout the event alongside a special costumed Pikachu.

Pick your own music

As the event kicks off, players will be able to determine the music that will be playing for them by helping Professor Willow and the team leaders. Trainers will be asked to choose between Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star alongside others to complete the band.

The Global Challenge Arena

The Global Challenge Arena will also be making a comeback during the first day of the event. Trainers who purchase the event ticket will be able to complete collaborative challenges.

Day two

It’s raiding time

Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s second day will be more focused on raiding with increased rewards and special Pokémon coming back as raid bosses in celebration of the event.

Completing a raid battle during the second day will reward players with 10,000 XP and spinning Gym Photo Discs will net up to 10 Raid Passes. Players looking to raid from the comfort of their home will be able to complete the Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes.

The free event bundle will also be available in the in-game shop starting from July 18, containing three Remote Raid Passes to get trainers started.

The event ticket will be available for purchase through the in-game shop for $4.99. The ticket will then be added to your inventory. For further details, you can check out the official announcement.