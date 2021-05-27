How to purchase a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is slated to run from July 17 to 18 and tickets for the digital-only event are available now to purchase through the app.

On July 17 and 18 from 10am to 8pm local time, players from all over the world can play together and enjoy the special two-day event, which will have components for trainers who buy the event’s ticket and those who don’t. This year, Pokémon Go Fest is a music festival and the players are the show’s director, according to Niantic.

There will be special perks for ticketed players, such as Special Research including an encounter with a mythical Pokémon, a shirt avatar, and an avatar pose. In the Special Research, you’ll have to choose between Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star, which will determine the in-game music. The Global Challenge Arena is also back this year and ticketed players will work together to complete one collaborative task each hour. If they complete the challenge in time, they’ll win a bonus for the rest of the hour.

The ticket costs $4.99 this year, which is $10 cheaper than in 2020 because it’s Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary. Pokémon fans praised Niantic on Twitter for lowering the price for Pokémon Go Fest 2021. The tickets are non-refundable and you can purchase them through the in-game store.



To buy the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 tickets, all you need to do is launch Pokémon Go and head to the shop. Then, tap the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 image and click the buy button. You’ll then see a pop-up indicating that you’ve received a ticket for the festival and you’ll be able to find it in your Item Bag.



