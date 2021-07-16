All habitat rotation Collection Challenges, schedule, and details for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

How many different areas will you need to cover?

Climbing mountains, running along the beach, or searching through the jungle are all things that aren’t typically required of Pokémon Go players. But Niantic is bringing back habitat rotations, which means players will be traveling a lot during Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

Rotating habitats are a feature that Niantic likes to use during bigger Pokémon Go events as a way to split up content into smaller sections that are easier for players to handle, inserts more varied Pokémon, and potentially keeps them playing longer.

On July 17 from 10am to 6pm local time, habitats will rotate in and out hourly, bringing new Pokémon that will spawn more frequently and when Incense is being used. In total, there are four different habitats that will be active at different times: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave.

One feature of the habitat rotation this year involves the Go Fest 2021 Collection Challenge, which has been split up into four parts. Each part represents one of the four habitats and will also rotate hourly.

If you plan on trying to complete all of the Collection Challenges, here are all the details you need to know for when each one will be active and what you can expect to see in each.

Starting with a trip to the Jungle habitat, Pokémon found in jungle environments and humid climates will appear more often. The encounters vary heavily in this habitat, featuring Pokémon like Aipom, Froakie, and Scyther, along with Chatot, and evolved Pokémon like Ludicolo and Leafeon.

This habitat will rotate in at 10am and again at 2pm local time.

In the Desert Mountain habitat, players will encounter Pokémon native to the mountains and deserts that like the heat or might use those areas as training grounds. This includes Pokémon like Throh and Flareon, or the mighty Flygon and Tyranitar.

This habitat will rotate at 11am and again at 3pm local time.

The name is pretty self-explanatory for the Ocean Beach habitat, with players being more likely to encounter Water-type Pokémon. But along with Pokémon like Alomomola and Gyarados that might be expected in the area, Dratini, Cacnea, and Sawk also make an appearance.

This habitat will rotate at 12pm and again at 4pm local time.

The Cave habitat will feature Dark-type Pokémon, species most commonly found in caves, and Gardevoir—for some reason. You’ll need to catch several common Pokémon like Zubat, Roggenrola, and Woobat, along with others such as Beldum and Galarian Stunfisk, to get all of your rewards.

This habitat will be in rotation at 1pm and at 5pm local time.