How to complete the Jungle habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 features rotating habitats again, which means different bonuses, content, and Pokémon will be featured at different times from 10am to 6pm local time on July 17.

Part of the rotating content this year is the Go Fest 2021 Collection Challenge, which has been split up into four parts, one for each of the habitats. In total, there are four different habitats that will be active at different times: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave.

Pokémon appearing during each hourly habitat will coincide with the overarching theme. That means it’ll be easier to complete them all, but you’ll need to be playing during each of the hours to get things done.

The Jungle habitat will rotate in at 10am and again at 2pm local time during the event. Here’s how you can complete its corresponding Collection Challenge.

Jungle habitat Collection Challenge

Catch a Snivy

Catch a Ekans

Catch a Slakoth

Catch a Chimchar

Catch a Lotad

Catch a Croagunk

Catch a Scyther

Catch a Tangela

Catch a Aipom

Catch a Chespin

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls