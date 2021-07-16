How to complete the Ocean Beach habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Head down to the beach to collect everything you need.

Niantic has brought back the rotating habitat feature for Pokémon Go Fest 2021. This means that from 10am to 6pm local time on July 17, habitats will rotate in and out hourly, bringing new Pokémon that will spawn more frequently naturally and when Incense is being used.

In total, there are four different habitats that will be active at different times: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. Pokémon appearing during each hourly habitat will coincide with the overarching theme.

As an added bonus, the Go Fest 2021 Collection Challenge has been split up into four parts, one for each of the habitats. That means it’ll be easier to complete them all, but you’ll need to be on top of your times to get all the rewards.

For the Ocean Beach habitat, which will rotate at 12pm and again at 4pm local time, here’s how you can complete its corresponding Collection Challenge.

Ocean Beach habitat Collection Challenge

Catch a Magikarp

Catch a Wailmer

Catch a Tympole

Catch a Chinchou

Catch a Feebas

Catch a Carvanha

Catch a Tynamo

Catch a Marill

Catch a Alomomola

Catch a Swablu

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls