How to complete the Cave habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Rotating habitats is a feature that Niantic likes to use during bigger Pokémon Go events as a way to split up content into smaller sections that are easier for players to handle and potentially keeps them playing longer.

This is exactly the case for habitats in Go Fest 2021, which is using a rotation to feature different bonuses, content, and Pokémon at different times from 10am to 6pm local time on July 17.

This includes the Go Fest 2021 Collection Challenge, which has been split up into four parts, one for each of the habitats, in an effort to make it easier to complete them all.

In total, there are four different habitats that will be active at different times: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. Pokémon appearing during each hourly habitat will coincide with the overarching theme.

For the Cave habitat, which will rotate twice at 1pm and at 5pm local time, here’s how you can complete its corresponding Collection Challenge.

Cave habitat Collection Challenge

Catch a Sableye

Catch a Zubat

Catch a Roggenrola

Catch a Gligar

Catch a Joltik

Catch a Ralts

Catch a Woobat

Catch a Beldum

Catch a Galarian Stunfisk

Catch a Vanillite

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls