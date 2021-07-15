All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Jungle habitat rotation

The start of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 also marks the launch of new content, bonuses, and more. This includes the return of the hourly habitat rotations that will see different Pokémon appear at different times during an event.

Niantic tends to use this as a way to switch up content during an event and get players to play for longer periods of time. For the first day of Go Fest 2021 on July 17, there are four habitats that will be active at different times—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave.

Habitats will rotate in and out hourly from 10am to 6pm local time, bringing new Pokémon that will spawn more frequently naturally and when Incense is being used. Those rotating Pokémon for each hourly habitat will coincide with the overarching theme.

The Jungle habitat will rotate in at 10am and again at 2pm local time during the event, where players will be more likely to encounter Pokémon found in jungle environments and humid climates. If you plan on trying to play throughout the entirety of Go Fest 2021, here are all of the increased spawns for the Jungle habitat.

Jungle habitat spawns

General Spawns

Aipom (Shiny available)

Froakie

Scyther (Shiny available)

Incense Spawns