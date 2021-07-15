All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Desert Mountain habitat rotation

The habitat rotation is back in full swing for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, with Pokémon appearing during each hourly block coinciding with a set theme, or at least playing into it in some way.

This feature is typically used as a way to change up what Pokémon appear at different times during an event and keep players invested in catching the rotating species. So for the opening day of Go Fest 2021 on July 17, habitats will rotate in and out hourly from 10am to 6pm local time, bringing new Pokémon that will spawn more frequently naturally and when Incense is being used.

In total, there are four different habitats that will be active at different times—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. Pokémon appearing during each hourly habitat will coincide with the overarching theme.

The Desert Mountain habitat will rotate at 11am and again at 3pm local time during the event. Players will be more likely to encounter Pokémon native to the mountains and deserts, that like the heat, or might use those areas as training grounds. If you plan on trying to play throughout the entirety of Go Fest 2021, here are all of the increased spawns for the Desert Mountain habitat.

Desert Mountain habitat spawns

General Spawns

Hippopotas (Shiny Available)

Shieldon

Skarmory (Shiny Available)

Incense Spawns