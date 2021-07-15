All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Cave habitat rotation

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 brings back the rotating habitat feature that Niantic occasionally uses to incentivize players to continue playing the game for multiple hours by pushing different Pokémon spawns at different times of day.

On July 17 from 10am to 6pm local time, habitats will rotate in and out hourly, bringing new Pokémon that will spawn more frequently naturally and when Incense is being used.

In total, there are four different habitats that will be active at different times—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. Pokémon appearing during each hourly habitat will coincide with the overarching theme.

For the Cave habitat, which will rotate twice at 1pm and at 5pm local time, players will encounter Dark-type Pokémon, species most commonly found in caves, and Gardevoir. If you plan on trying to play throughout the entirety of Go Fest 2021, here are all of the increased spawns for the Cave habitat.

Cave habitat spawns

General Spawns

Deino (Shiny Available)

Roggenrola

Stunfisk

Incense Spawns